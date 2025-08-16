Updated Cleveland Browns Quarterback Stats: Shedeur Sanders Falling Behind?
The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition, featuring rookie Shedeur Sanders, remains one of the biggest storylines in the NFL. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but remains in the competition.
Also on the Browns' roster competing for a starting role are veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Since the start of training camp, Flacco has remained the only quarterback not to miss time due to an injury.
Updated Cleveland Browns Quarterback Stats
- Shedeur Sanders: 70/100, 8 TD, 0 INT
- Joe Flacco: 91/151, 6 TD, 0 INT
- Kenny Pickett: 42/56, 8 TD, 1 INT
- Dillon Gabriel: 87/160, 11 TD, 2 INT
Through 14 practices, Sanders has not thrown an interception and has a 70.0 percent completion percentage, as tracked by ESPN Cleveland. Sanders comes No. 2 with his completion percentage, behind Pickett with the highest at 75.0 percent.
Pickett missed the most time through the 14 training camp practices with a hamstring injury. With him being out for a couple of practices, Sanders was able to earn more snaps. Gabriel has also been sidelined with an injury, resulting in Sanders earning significant playing time in the Browns' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.
Sanders finished his preseason debut against the Panthers, going 14-of-23 with 138 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had four carries for 19 yards. He was pulled just before the conclusion of the third quarter. It took a couple of plays to adjust, but she demonstrated his accuracy, and he was poised.
Sanders has been showing off his skills, but with a recent oblique injury, is he falling behind in the quarterback competition?
Sanders Injury Outlook
Sanders missed the last two practices due to a strained oblique, which could affect his role in the quarterback competition. Sanders will miss Saturday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team is cautiously optimistic about his return to practice soon.
"Yeah, felt it early, I think warming up, and then felt it throughout individual, so took a look at it. You know, if it's a right guard, you can play through that," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said ahead of Thursday’s practice.
"When it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw. So, unfortunately, gonna put him down for a little bit here. We'll treat it day to day and see how it responds, but want to be smart 'cause he's a thrower, so you can't push that thing," Stefanski continued.
Sanders was a fifth-round draft selection and currently the No. 4 quarterback on the depth chart, which makes every snap count crucial for the former Colorado player. Sanders already has immense pressure on him, but missing time as the season is quickly approaching could affect his chances of making the 53-man roster.
Fortunately for Sanders, there is optimism that the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback could make his return soon, giving him one more week before the final preseason game to earn a spot with the team.
Preseason Schedule
The Cleveland Browns will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. MT.
While Sanders will be sidelined against the Eagles, the former Colorado player could have a shot to play the team’s final preseason game. The Browns will face the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. MT.
The Browns will kick off the 2025 regular season on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.