Colorado Buffaloes' Social Media Post Pokes Fun at Roster Criticism

Following the debut of Deion Sanders’s new-look Colorado Buffaloes team on Saturday, there was widespread criticism of the size of CU’s players on social media.

In response to the viral clip that garnered most of the criticism, the Buffaloes’ social media team chose the route of comedy in a viral post of its own.

Roster Size Criticism Backstory

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ahead of Colorado’s spring game on Black and Gold Day, this clip was posted of the Buffaloes’ skill position players and centers taking the field for pregame warmups:

VIRAL: Colorado Buffs football is getting slammed for looking UNDERSIZED.



Is Colorado’s size a legitimate concern? pic.twitter.com/T4XDO87Oga — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) April 11, 2026

However, fans in the comments were quick to comment on the size of the players in the video, despite many of Colorado’s largest players not being featured in it. Comments called the Buffs “small,” with one comment even saying some of the players look “Pop-Warner-ish.”

Colorado’s players had their own responses to this backlash, with quarterback Julian Lewis joking about the oversight that commenters made by neglecting to acknowledge that the video only featured the skill groups.

“Sorry, we came out with our skill guys,” Lewis said. “All our speed guys are not as tall as most of them.”

But on Wednesday, Colorado’s social media team had a response of its own.

Colorado’s Social Media Response

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

On the official Colorado football Instagram account, the social media team posted this:

It’s a collection of computer-edited models of CU’s football players, each with greatly exaggerated arm sizes.

The caption on the Buffaloes’ comedic response to the original comments read: “Haters will say it's fake.”

As time has passed since the spring game, the Buffaloes have jokingly taken on the moniker of being the "smallest team in the country," knowing that if they can perform next year, it will be a comedic footnote to look back on in the future.

Are the Buffs Actually Undersized?

Tennessee offensive linemen John Campbell Jr. (74) and Larry Johnson III (77) during UT's first spring football practice on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The notion that the Buffaloes are undersized holds some merit, as the team is undersized in certain aspects, but not all.

The Buffaloes are primarily undersized at the wide receiver position, with only three receivers listed above 6-1. Two of whom are Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams, who have been injured for the majority of the spring season.

This smaller unit is by design, though, as new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense is designed to appeal to shorter speedsters like the Buffs currently have. In Colorado’s spring game, this was on full display. Receivers Danny Scudero and Quentin Gibson, who both stand 5-9, combined for 63 yards and a touchdown while also recording the most and second-most individual receiving yards on the team.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

But Colorado’s size comes from its offensive and defensive lines. Players in those units weigh an average of 305 pounds, with the Buffs’ biggest player (when factoring in both height and weight), offensive lineman Larry Johnson III, standing 6-7 and weighing in at 350 pounds.

While only time will tell if Colorado’s size will match up well with that of their opponents during the season, the full story certainly wasn’t told in the initial comments on the viral X post.

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