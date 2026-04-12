Biggest Winners and Losers From Colorado's Spring Game

In the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2026 spring game, fresh faces and reliable returners flashed their abilities on the field.

Here’s a look at players who were the biggest winners and losers of stock during Black and Gold Day.

Winner: Julian Lewis

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In his second spring game at Folsom Field, Colorado’s former five-star redshirt freshman quarterback showed improvement from a year ago. Lewis looked comfortable, calm, cool and collected on the field, making smart decisions in the passing game and effectively executing new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense.

He established good connections with his new receivers and had no turnovers or passes broken up. A few overthrows and sacks aside, Lewis had as good a day as he could’ve in the spring season.

Winner: Danny Scudero

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero was the game’s MVP, as he showed he has the capability to take over as the Buffs’ No. 1 wide receiver come the fall.

The 5-9 receiver led all of FBS in receiving yards with 1,297 in 2025, but there were questions surrounding his ability to see the same level of production at the Power Four level.

He put those questions to bed with his spring game performance, jumping off the page as the primary weapon for the Buffs. On Colorado’s first drive, he established a connection with Lewis, hauling in two passes for nice gains, one of which was a touchdown.

Winner: Mojo Williams Jr.

One of Colorado’s true freshman early enrollees, Williams played above his pay grade in his first appearance for the Buffaloes.

He hauled in a game-sealing interception after playing stout pass coverage all day, emerging as one of the bright spots in a new-look defensive back room.

“It was really a mental thing,” Williams said. “I told myself I had to get at least one before I left today, so I got it. It’s a blessing. I understood my situation, I knew where the ball was going, that was it.”

Loser: Isaac Wilson

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While there weren’t any truly bad performances worth harping on, there were certainly players who didn’t have the day they would’ve liked. Wilson was one of them.

His offense went on a three-and-out in its first drive, and he threw a near interception to start his second. While he found his groove a bit more during that second drive, it still stalled out in the red zone as Team Black was forced to kick a field goal.

He had spurts of consistency, but the lows were somewhat concerning. The worst of which was on the final play of the game, as he was responsible for throwing the interception that Williams hauled in.

Loser: Jason Stokes Jr.

Stokes’ disappointing performance was one that came as a result of Scudero’s strong day. Stokes was matched up with Scudero for much of the second half of the game, and the former was on the losing end of that battle much of the time.

He particularly struggled in deep coverage, as Scudero outran him on a number of deep routes.

Loser: Braylon Edwards

The reason Stokes was moved to the job of covering Scudero was Edwards’s struggles with the same job in the first half.

He similarly struggled to match up with Scudero’s speed and was burned on the deep route that ended in Scudero’s touchdown. Following that play, coach Deion Sanders had some tough coaching waiting for him on the sideline.

“I’ll tell you what I told him, you’ve got to stay outside,” Sanders said. “[Danny’s] running a corner route, you knew that, I knew that, everybody and their momma knew that, get your butt outside and use the safety that’s on the inside.”