Shedeur Sanders' Very Possible Path To Earning Cleveland Browns' Starting Quarterback Job
It may take until midway through the regular season, but rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has a legitimate path to starting games for the Cleveland Browns this fall.
First and foremost, Sanders must dominate training camp, earning the respect of his teammates, coach Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland fan base. However, even if the former Colorado Buffaloes star thrives in the preseason, he likely isn't getting the Week 1 nod over Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco. As detailed below by ESPN analyst Sam Acho, Sanders' most likely path is instead for the Browns' two veterans to struggle early in the regular season, putting pressure on Stefanski to use Sanders as an offensive energizer.
Fellow rookie and third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel shouldn't be forgotten either, as the former Oregon Ducks star was selected two rounds ahead of Sanders. Needless to say, Sanders proving himself as the stronger rookie quarterback during training camp will be key for him to have a true line to the starting job.
How Will Coach Stefanski Distribute Quarterback Reps In Training Camp?
On ESPN's "NFL Live," analyst Jeremy Fowler shared his thoughts on how Cleveland's complicated quarterback situation will look during training camp.
"The first week or two of training camp, I expect the Browns to run it similarly to the spring, OTAs and minicamp, where all four quarterbacks — the two rookies, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett — trading blows, getting a lot of different throws, working on opposite fields, first-team, second-team, third-team. You're gonna see all that," Fowler said.
After those first couple of weeks, Fowler predicts Stefanski will create a clearer depth chart, with Flacco possibly at the top.
"And then Kevin Stefanski, the head coach, will crystallize the pecking order," Fowler said. "I do expect Joe Flacco to be in the mix there. He's certainly the incumbent, probably the favorite at this point."
Why Shedeur Sanders Deserves A "Legitimate Shot"
Acho later spoke on how Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, could force Stefanski's hand midway through the regular season if he continues to improve.
"If a guy like Shedeur Sanders, who is a quarterback who talks about rhythm and timing, he's not necessarily elusive per se, but he fits in Kevin Stefanski's scheme, if he improves, I think he should get a legitimate shot to be the starter," Acho said. "Will it happen? No. I don't think it will happen because it's the preseason. You're going against twos and threes, as we said."
Ultimately, it's all about putting pressure on Cleveland's coaching staff.
"If he can put enough pressure on the coaching staff and on his teammates to show everyone that he should be the legitimate starter, it may not happen Week 1, but early in the season, if one of the older quarterbacks is not producing, I believe that a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders who fits his scheme should get an early opportunity," Acho said.