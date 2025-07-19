Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders' Very Possible Path To Earning Cleveland Browns' Starting Quarterback Job

It may require veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to struggle, but rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders does have a path to starting games for the Cleveland Browns this upcoming season. Sanders will begin his first NFL training camp with Browns next week.

Jack Carlough

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

It may take until midway through the regular season, but rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has a legitimate path to starting games for the Cleveland Browns this fall.

First and foremost, Sanders must dominate training camp, earning the respect of his teammates, coach Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland fan base. However, even if the former Colorado Buffaloes star thrives in the preseason, he likely isn't getting the Week 1 nod over Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco. As detailed below by ESPN analyst Sam Acho, Sanders' most likely path is instead for the Browns' two veterans to struggle early in the regular season, putting pressure on Stefanski to use Sanders as an offensive energizer.

Fellow rookie and third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel shouldn't be forgotten either, as the former Oregon Ducks star was selected two rounds ahead of Sanders. Needless to say, Sanders proving himself as the stronger rookie quarterback during training camp will be key for him to have a true line to the starting job.

Shedeur Sanders Path Earning Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback Job Training Camp Joe Flacco Kenny Pickett Dillon Gabriel
Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

How Will Coach Stefanski Distribute Quarterback Reps In Training Camp?

On ESPN's "NFL Live," analyst Jeremy Fowler shared his thoughts on how Cleveland's complicated quarterback situation will look during training camp.

"The first week or two of training camp, I expect the Browns to run it similarly to the spring, OTAs and minicamp, where all four quarterbacks — the two rookies, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett — trading blows, getting a lot of different throws, working on opposite fields, first-team, second-team, third-team. You're gonna see all that," Fowler said.

Shedeur Sanders Path Earning Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback Job Training Camp Joe Flacco Kenny Pickett Dillon Gabriel
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

After those first couple of weeks, Fowler predicts Stefanski will create a clearer depth chart, with Flacco possibly at the top.

"And then Kevin Stefanski, the head coach, will crystallize the pecking order," Fowler said. "I do expect Joe Flacco to be in the mix there. He's certainly the incumbent, probably the favorite at this point."

MORE: TCU In Danger Of Losing Running Back Commit To Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders?

MORE: West Virginia Star Opens Up About His Interest in Deion Sanders’ Colorado Team

MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Depth Chart Status

MORE: Deion Sanders Health Update, Colorado Buffaloes Return Revealed By Son

Why Shedeur Sanders Deserves A "Legitimate Shot"

Shedeur Sanders Path Earning Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback Job Training Camp Joe Flacco Kenny Pickett Dillon Gabriel
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders takes a snap during minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Acho later spoke on how Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, could force Stefanski's hand midway through the regular season if he continues to improve.

"If a guy like Shedeur Sanders, who is a quarterback who talks about rhythm and timing, he's not necessarily elusive per se, but he fits in Kevin Stefanski's scheme, if he improves, I think he should get a legitimate shot to be the starter," Acho said. "Will it happen? No. I don't think it will happen because it's the preseason. You're going against twos and threes, as we said."

Ultimately, it's all about putting pressure on Cleveland's coaching staff.

"If he can put enough pressure on the coaching staff and on his teammates to show everyone that he should be the legitimate starter, it may not happen Week 1, but early in the season, if one of the older quarterbacks is not producing, I believe that a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders who fits his scheme should get an early opportunity," Acho said.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football