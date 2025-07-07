Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes To Start Planning for Ralphie VII?

Colorado Buffaloes fans have been debating the performance of current mascot Ralphie VI for several seasons. After a lackluster performance at the Alamo Bowl last season, some are wondering whether it’s time for Colorado to start training her replacement.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie is run onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
When the Colorado Buffaloes storm onto the field at Folsom, it’s not just the start of the game—it’s the roar of a tradition coming to life.

For over 50 years, before every home football game, Colorado fans have welcomed a true force of nature—more than 1,000 pounds of speed, power, and tradition—barreling across the field in one of the most electrifying rituals in all of college football.

Oct 5, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie the Buffalo is run onto Folsom Field before a game Arizona Wildcats. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

More than a mascot, Ralphie is Colorado’s thundering symbol of the Buffaloes’ identity.

Initially introduced in 1967, the Ralphie run has become a sacred ritual in Boulder.

But its roots stretch back even further—to the 1930s—when students first brought a rented buffalo to the sidelines, wrangled by a local cowboy and assisted by four brave Colorado students.

Nov 26, 2016; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot "Ralphie" runs onto Folsom field prior to the game against the Utah Utes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That experiment turned into a full-fledged tradition on Sept. 16, 1967, when Ralphie I made her debut as the Buffaloes beat Baylor 27–7.

Since then, every version of Ralphie has earned legendary status.

The spectacle of a live buffalo charging across the field, guided by a team of student handlers, represents something uniquely Colorado.

Oct 11, 2012; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes Ralphie the Mascot comes onto the field before the start of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But as everything in Boulder has turned up a notch since coach Deion Sanders' arrival, unfortunately, the one tradition that hasn’t quite kept pace is Ralphie’s run.

Ralphie VI, the current Buffaloes running mascot, made her debut on Sept. 3, 2021, in a season opener against Northern Colorado. An orphan, rejected at birth and adopted by a beef cow. Her backstory was heartwarming, and fans embraced the idea of a new era.

But that early goodwill has started to wear thin.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie the Buffalo runs on the field before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ralphie VI is the only version of the mascot to be born in Nebraska—home of Colorado’s longtime rival, the Cornhuskers—and for some fans, that’s more than just ironic. It feels like a bad omen.

While her predecessors became Colorado legends, Ralphie VI has struggled to deliver with the same impact.

She has missed multiple runs during her first two seasons, and after a dreadfully dull showing ahead of the Alamo Bowl—capped by a 36–14 loss to BYU—it only added fuel to the growing debate.

That conversation reached a tipping point earlier this week, when longtime Colorado beat writer Adam Munsterteiger shared his thoughts on social media:

“I think we’re all rooting for Ralphie VI. Great story despite her birthplace. But last season, especially the Alamo Bowl, was rough. If she can’t perform consistently this season there needs to be a search/training plan for Ralphie VII. JMHO.”

It’s not about assigning blame to Ralphie or her handlers—it’s about living up to fan expectations.

For many Colorado fans, Ralphie represents more than just school spirit—she’s part of core memories at Folsom Field.

Whether it was a childhood game day or a college Saturday as a student, the image of Ralphie thundering onto the field still resonates with Colorado fans. And with today’s team climbing back into national relevance, many fans want a tradition to match that momentum.

Ralphie isn't just part of a pregame tradition; she’s part of the heartbeat of game day in Boulder.

Ralphie the buffalo runs the field with handlers before a college football game between Colorado State and Colorado at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. / Lucas Boland/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

And in the high-octane, spotlight-heavy era of "Coach Prime," everything is being asked to rise to the occasion. From upgraded uniforms, a new scoreboard, and new turf, to nationally televised games and elite recruits, the energy around Colorado football is soaring.

The only question is whether Ralphie VI can stand up to the moment.

While past Ralphies have grown into the role, this year could be the make-or-break point for Ralphie VI.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Ralphie VI should be replaced immediately.

But if her performances don’t improve this fall, Colorado may need to begin evaluating new candidates. It’s not just about tradition—it’s about a tone Ralphie is meant to set it.

If "Coach Prime’s" team is ready to run 2025 and beyond, then Ralphie better be, too.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

