Colorado Buffaloes To Start Planning for Ralphie VII?
When the Colorado Buffaloes storm onto the field at Folsom, it’s not just the start of the game—it’s the roar of a tradition coming to life.
For over 50 years, before every home football game, Colorado fans have welcomed a true force of nature—more than 1,000 pounds of speed, power, and tradition—barreling across the field in one of the most electrifying rituals in all of college football.
More than a mascot, Ralphie is Colorado’s thundering symbol of the Buffaloes’ identity.
Initially introduced in 1967, the Ralphie run has become a sacred ritual in Boulder.
But its roots stretch back even further—to the 1930s—when students first brought a rented buffalo to the sidelines, wrangled by a local cowboy and assisted by four brave Colorado students.
That experiment turned into a full-fledged tradition on Sept. 16, 1967, when Ralphie I made her debut as the Buffaloes beat Baylor 27–7.
Since then, every version of Ralphie has earned legendary status.
The spectacle of a live buffalo charging across the field, guided by a team of student handlers, represents something uniquely Colorado.
But as everything in Boulder has turned up a notch since coach Deion Sanders' arrival, unfortunately, the one tradition that hasn’t quite kept pace is Ralphie’s run.
Ralphie VI, the current Buffaloes running mascot, made her debut on Sept. 3, 2021, in a season opener against Northern Colorado. An orphan, rejected at birth and adopted by a beef cow. Her backstory was heartwarming, and fans embraced the idea of a new era.
But that early goodwill has started to wear thin.
Ralphie VI is the only version of the mascot to be born in Nebraska—home of Colorado’s longtime rival, the Cornhuskers—and for some fans, that’s more than just ironic. It feels like a bad omen.
While her predecessors became Colorado legends, Ralphie VI has struggled to deliver with the same impact.
She has missed multiple runs during her first two seasons, and after a dreadfully dull showing ahead of the Alamo Bowl—capped by a 36–14 loss to BYU—it only added fuel to the growing debate.
That conversation reached a tipping point earlier this week, when longtime Colorado beat writer Adam Munsterteiger shared his thoughts on social media:
“I think we’re all rooting for Ralphie VI. Great story despite her birthplace. But last season, especially the Alamo Bowl, was rough. If she can’t perform consistently this season there needs to be a search/training plan for Ralphie VII. JMHO.”
It’s not about assigning blame to Ralphie or her handlers—it’s about living up to fan expectations.
For many Colorado fans, Ralphie represents more than just school spirit—she’s part of core memories at Folsom Field.
Whether it was a childhood game day or a college Saturday as a student, the image of Ralphie thundering onto the field still resonates with Colorado fans. And with today’s team climbing back into national relevance, many fans want a tradition to match that momentum.
Ralphie isn't just part of a pregame tradition; she’s part of the heartbeat of game day in Boulder.
And in the high-octane, spotlight-heavy era of "Coach Prime," everything is being asked to rise to the occasion. From upgraded uniforms, a new scoreboard, and new turf, to nationally televised games and elite recruits, the energy around Colorado football is soaring.
The only question is whether Ralphie VI can stand up to the moment.
While past Ralphies have grown into the role, this year could be the make-or-break point for Ralphie VI.
That doesn’t necessarily mean that Ralphie VI should be replaced immediately.
But if her performances don’t improve this fall, Colorado may need to begin evaluating new candidates. It’s not just about tradition—it’s about a tone Ralphie is meant to set it.
If "Coach Prime’s" team is ready to run 2025 and beyond, then Ralphie better be, too.