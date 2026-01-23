Colorado Buffaloes' Starting Defense Taking Shape After Transfer Portal Haul

Coach Deion Sanders' unexpected marriage to the Colorado Buffaloes has brought about some divorced defenses.

Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston stoked triumphant changes in year two. But last fall, talent departed, and Coach Prime struggled to replace it. Colorado allowed the second-most rushing yards of any FBS program and averaged just over one sack per game.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Warren Sapp in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

And after the Buffs' 3-9 season, only a few members of said unit remain. Most hit the portal, including bright spots like safety Tawfiq Byard, along with defensive linemen London Merritt, Brandon Davis-Swain and Alexander McPherson.

Sanders and Livingston have roughly rounded out the new front, so who will step up in 2026?

Defensive End: Toby Anene

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie runs onto Folsom Field before the game against the Arizona Wildcats. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Anene is a rugged rusher well-deserving of a shot in the Power Four. Over 968 defensive snaps in the last two seasons with FCS blue blood North Dakota State, he registered 13 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 71 pressures and six batted passes.

Rotation: Immanuel Ezogu, Quency Wiggins

Defensive Tackle: Santana Hopper

Dec 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) sacks North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

All-conference at Appalachian State (Sun Belt) and Tulane (American), Hopper helped power the Green Wave to their first-ever College Football Playoff last season. He's racked up 13 sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles/recoveries over the past three years.

Rotation: Sedrick Smith, Tyler Moore

Defensive Tackle: Dylan Manuel

Colorado fans cheer during a college football game against Colorado State at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. | Lucas Boland/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive tackle lost a likely starter in Ezra Christensen on Wednesday night due to eligibility concerns, but Manuel should stand his ground. The 6-1, 300-pound former Appalachian State Mountaineer played in all 12 games and tallied three sacks, seven tackles for loss and an interception.

Rotation: Samu Taumanupepe, Joseph Peko

Defensive End: Vili Taufatofua

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans defensive end Vili Taufatofua (45) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Wahine wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Edge rusher has a fascinating list of newcomers, but Taufatofua might fit the best. The chiseled New Zealand native was an All-Mountain West honorable mention in his first full season of Division I football.

Rotation: Balansama Kamara, Lamont Lester Jr.

Linebacker: Liona Lefau

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Lefau was a stout run stuffer who mixed in well with an SEC powerhouse in Texas. He's posted 139 tackles (eight for loss) in his three-year career and has a defensive touchdown.

Rotation: Tyler Martinez, Rodney Colton Jr.

Linebacker: Gideon Lampron

Bowling Green Falcons cornerback JoJo Johnson (10) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Noah Jennings (8) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lampron is poised to emerge as Colorado's top defensive leader and best tackler. He earned All-MAC First-Team honors, tallying 119 tackles (17.5 for loss) as a captain with Bowling Green last season.

Rotation: Carson Crawford, Kylan Salter

Cornerback: Justin Eaglin

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) rushes for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A true ball hawk at James Madison, Eaglin had five interceptions last season, including in the Dukes' first-ever CFP game against Oregon. He had eight pass breakups and was an All-Sun Belt Second Team selection.

Rotation: Preston Ashley, Cree Thomas

Cornerback: Emory Floyd

The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 24, 2024. USC's Mazeo Bennett (3) is hit by Emory Floyd (8) on a play. | ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another Sun Belt defensive back, Floyd was rock solid at Appalachian State and is in pole position to start opposite Eaglin. He had 57 tackles and broke up five passes.

Rotation: RJ Johnson, Jason Stokes Jr.

Nickel: Boo Carter

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) returns a punt against the UAB Blazers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

In what should be a hotly contested spot, Carter has the raw talent to shut down the slot. The former All-SEC Freshman honoree flamed out at Tennessee but should play a key role in Colorado's secondary.

Rotation: Paul Omodia, Maurice Williams

STAR: Randon Fontenette

Sep 20, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) deflects the pass of Georgia State Panthers safety D-Icey Hopkins (4) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Fontenette has the experience and leadership traits to emulate the impact of former backfield-oriented Buffs safeties, such as Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Byard. He was a captain on Vanderbilt and has amassed 125 tackles (14.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks and one interception over the past two seasons.

Rotation: Ben Finneseth, Jah Jah Boyd

Safety: Naeten Mitchell

Nov 15, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; New Mexico State Aggies safety Naeten Mitchell (4) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Star Thomas (9) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

After a breakout season with New Mexico State, Mitchell has the most all-around production of any Buffs defender. He led the Aggies with 93 tackles, led Conference USA with four forced fumbles and snagged three interceptions.

Rotation: Jaydan Hardy, Braylon Edwards