Colorado Buffaloes' Starting Defense Taking Shape After Transfer Portal Haul
Coach Deion Sanders' unexpected marriage to the Colorado Buffaloes has brought about some divorced defenses.
Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston stoked triumphant changes in year two. But last fall, talent departed, and Coach Prime struggled to replace it. Colorado allowed the second-most rushing yards of any FBS program and averaged just over one sack per game.
And after the Buffs' 3-9 season, only a few members of said unit remain. Most hit the portal, including bright spots like safety Tawfiq Byard, along with defensive linemen London Merritt, Brandon Davis-Swain and Alexander McPherson.
Sanders and Livingston have roughly rounded out the new front, so who will step up in 2026?
Defensive End: Toby Anene
Anene is a rugged rusher well-deserving of a shot in the Power Four. Over 968 defensive snaps in the last two seasons with FCS blue blood North Dakota State, he registered 13 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 71 pressures and six batted passes.
Rotation: Immanuel Ezogu, Quency Wiggins
Defensive Tackle: Santana Hopper
All-conference at Appalachian State (Sun Belt) and Tulane (American), Hopper helped power the Green Wave to their first-ever College Football Playoff last season. He's racked up 13 sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles/recoveries over the past three years.
Rotation: Sedrick Smith, Tyler Moore
Defensive Tackle: Dylan Manuel
Defensive tackle lost a likely starter in Ezra Christensen on Wednesday night due to eligibility concerns, but Manuel should stand his ground. The 6-1, 300-pound former Appalachian State Mountaineer played in all 12 games and tallied three sacks, seven tackles for loss and an interception.
Rotation: Samu Taumanupepe, Joseph Peko
Defensive End: Vili Taufatofua
Edge rusher has a fascinating list of newcomers, but Taufatofua might fit the best. The chiseled New Zealand native was an All-Mountain West honorable mention in his first full season of Division I football.
Rotation: Balansama Kamara, Lamont Lester Jr.
Linebacker: Liona Lefau
Lefau was a stout run stuffer who mixed in well with an SEC powerhouse in Texas. He's posted 139 tackles (eight for loss) in his three-year career and has a defensive touchdown.
Rotation: Tyler Martinez, Rodney Colton Jr.
Linebacker: Gideon Lampron
Lampron is poised to emerge as Colorado's top defensive leader and best tackler. He earned All-MAC First-Team honors, tallying 119 tackles (17.5 for loss) as a captain with Bowling Green last season.
Rotation: Carson Crawford, Kylan Salter
Cornerback: Justin Eaglin
A true ball hawk at James Madison, Eaglin had five interceptions last season, including in the Dukes' first-ever CFP game against Oregon. He had eight pass breakups and was an All-Sun Belt Second Team selection.
Rotation: Preston Ashley, Cree Thomas
Cornerback: Emory Floyd
Another Sun Belt defensive back, Floyd was rock solid at Appalachian State and is in pole position to start opposite Eaglin. He had 57 tackles and broke up five passes.
Rotation: RJ Johnson, Jason Stokes Jr.
Nickel: Boo Carter
In what should be a hotly contested spot, Carter has the raw talent to shut down the slot. The former All-SEC Freshman honoree flamed out at Tennessee but should play a key role in Colorado's secondary.
Rotation: Paul Omodia, Maurice Williams
STAR: Randon Fontenette
Fontenette has the experience and leadership traits to emulate the impact of former backfield-oriented Buffs safeties, such as Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Byard. He was a captain on Vanderbilt and has amassed 125 tackles (14.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks and one interception over the past two seasons.
Rotation: Ben Finneseth, Jah Jah Boyd
Safety: Naeten Mitchell
After a breakout season with New Mexico State, Mitchell has the most all-around production of any Buffs defender. He led the Aggies with 93 tackles, led Conference USA with four forced fumbles and snagged three interceptions.
Rotation: Jaydan Hardy, Braylon Edwards
