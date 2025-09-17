Colorado Buffaloes' Starting Quarterback For Wyoming Cowboys Revealed
The Colorado Buffaloes are expected to start quarterback Kaidon Salter this Saturday against the Wyoming Cowboys, per a report by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
The decision comes after Salter started Colorado's first two regular-season games but was benched last Friday in favor of Ryan Staub. Coach Deion Sanders declined to name a starter at Tuesday's weekly press conference but noted he had a plan in mind, and for the second straight week, the media may have unveiled it.
The redshirt sophomore caught fire against the Delaware Blue Hens in week 2, but Sanders has reportedly decided to go back to his veteran after an abysmal loss to the Houston Cougars.
Kaidon Salter Expected To Start Against Wyoming, Per Report
Salter's first two starts with the Buffs were inconsistent, to say the least. However, he showed considerable acumen with his legs and led gutsy drives in high-pressure spots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
He started Colorado's rout of Delaware with a strong, methodical sequence that ended in a touchdown run. However, he hit the pine to make way for highly touted freshman Julian Lewis, who "Coach Prime" made clear would play against the Blue Hens.
After two games of action, Salter has thrown for 261 yards and one touchdown with an efficient 68.2 completion percentage. However, his pure passing has left something to be desired in terms of downfield risks and off-platform accuracy. He also has not thrown for a score since his opening drive against Georgia Tech.
Salter's Strengths Worthy Of Second Look?
On the ground, Salter has tallied 21 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns. The Liberty Flames transfer has occasionally flashed ankle-taking brilliance, but an occasional lack of confidence with his legs, which Sanders has made evident.
As the room's only senior, Salter established himself as Colorado's most polished quarterback in succeeding Shedeur Sanders long ago. Another major reason for his start would be his lack of game-altering mistakes and stability, as Salter has logged no turnovers and taken just three sacks through two appearances.
'Staubsanity' Gets Late Early
The move back to Salter would unceremoniously end a drastic shift of preseason plans to Staub. The youngster struggled mightily against Houston, completing just 54 percent of his throws and giving up two interceptions to one garbage-time touchdown.
Colorado is acknowledging that Staub's start was premature, as the sophomore third-stringer dominated Delaware, but in just four drives.
Instead, the Buffs will search for "consistency and leadership," as Sanders put it Tuesday, against Wyoming. The Cowboys' strong defense could challenge a Colorado offense still searching for its fastball, so Salter's experience and dual-threat traits may prove to be the proper counter.