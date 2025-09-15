Colorado Buffaloes' Poor Start To Season Coming With An Ironic Strength
In a complete reversal of the past two years, the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive line has suddenly become a strength.
Left tackle Jordan Seaton, offensive guard Xavier Hill and others up front have performed well in protecting the passer through three games despite the rotation at quarterback. According to Pro Football Focus, Colorado's offensive line has the 10th-best pass-blocking grade in the country.
The only problem? Those around Colorado's offensive line haven't held up their side of the bargain. None of Colorado's three quarterbacks has taken charge of the position, and their receivers have also underperformed in an offense with little direction.
Colorado's Uncertain Offensive Identity
While recapping Colorado's 36-20 loss to the Houston Cougars, Pro Football Focus analysts Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick spoke on the Buffs' lack of direction on offense. Quarterbacks Ryan Staub, Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Kaidon Salter have all shown glimpses, but consistency and an offensive scheme to match Colorado's strengths are needed.
"There is no consistency, there is no identity to this offense," Wasserman said. "The problem is right now, I watched them offensively, and I don't know what they're trying to do. I don't know if they want to be a run-first team, and if it was Kaidon Salter, that would be your quarterback. I don't know if they want a quick passing game like they had last year with either Staub or Lewis. I don't see them attack downfield often enough, even though they probably have at least a couple receivers who can do that."
Through three games, Colorado's offense has averaged 210.3 passing yards and 124 rushing yards, leading to only one win. Staub, who started Friday's loss at Houston, leads the Buffs with 362 passing yards while running back Simeon Price and wide receiver Sincere Brown are tops in rushing and receiving, respectively, with 135 yards each..
Wasserman also found it humorous that the Buffs' offensive line has now found its stride in coach Deion Sanders' third season.
"The worst part about it? They have right now the 10th-best pass-blocking grade in the country," Wasserman said. "If they had this pass protection last year? And again, it's a different unit — Seaton in Year 2 and they got some transfers. This offensive line is actually the best part of this team right now. If they had this pass protection last year, they wouldn't have lost a game."
As Wasserman said, it's fun to imagine what quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter could've accomplished if they played alongside Colorado's 2025 offensive line.
What's Next?
It's currently unclear who Colorado's offensive line will protect in Saturday's Week 4 game against the Wyoming Cowboys. "Coach Prime" may end up returning to Salter, but Lewis and Staub should be ready if things turn south.
Kickoff between the Buffs and Cowboys is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.