Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Update: Time, TV Set For Season Opener Vs. Georgia Tech
For the second straight year, the Colorado Buffaloes will open their season on a weekday evening at Folsom Field.
After beating North Dakota State on a Thursday in last year's season opener, the Buffs will begin their 2025 slate against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Aug. 29. Colorado learned Tuesday that the game will kick off at 6 p.m. MT on ESPN.
The ESPN selection continues Colorado's school record streak to 14 straight games on either network television or ESPN, including the entire 2024 season. Including the 2025 opener, 21 of the Buffs' first 25 games under "Coach Prime" have been nationally televised.
The Buffs are entering their third season under coach Deion Sanders and are no longer with the services of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who helped CU to nine wins and a trip to the Alamo Bowl in 2024. Other key players now in the NFL include safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, defensive end BJ Green II and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester.
Fortunately for the Buffs, they've reloaded with one of the best overall signing classes in college football. Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, a former five-star prospect from Georgia, headlines a talented group of incoming freshmen who could see immediate playing time in the season opener against Georgia Tech. Wide receivers Quentin Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr., safety TJ Branch and defensive lineman Alexander McPherson also enrolled early and impressed this spring.
Colorado's transfer portal class is ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference by 247Sports and features a slew of experienced players on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Kaidon Salter (Liberty), defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis (Alabama), and a whopping seven offensive linemen.
MORE: Will Sheppard No Longer With Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Failed NFL Physical
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Highlights From Cleveland Browns' First Rookie Mini-Camp Practice
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads At Rookie Minicamp First Day
While Salter owns far more college experienced compared to Lewis, "Coach Prime" and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur likely won't settle on a starting quarterback until late in fall camp.
"Ain't nobody care about that because I may change my mind tomorrow," Deion Sanders said after CU's spring game? "What benefits us to name a guy a starter? What does that do for us as a team? Nothing. That may do something for you guys, for you guys to talk about, but that don't do nothing for us. It does nothing for us. I'm not doing that. Matter of fact, I don't even know who's going to be that guy right now anyway."
Whoever wins the starting quarterback competition will face a great Week 1 challenge in Georgia Tech. Led by quarterback Haynes King and coach Brent Key, the Yellow Jackets won seven games last season and was ranked as high as No. 23 in the AP Poll.
Time and television for CU's next two games against Delaware (Sept. 6) and Houston (Sept. 12) will be announced in either late May or early June.