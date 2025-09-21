Colorado Buffaloes' Surprising Betting Odds vs. BYU Released
The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-2 following a win at home against the Wyoming Cowboys. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes were able to even out their record, but now turn to the No. 25 BYU Cougars.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 6.5-point underdogs against the BYU Cougars on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +184, and the point total is set at 46.5.
Colorado’s Offense Gains Momentum
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a 37-20 win against the Wyoming Cowboys. Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter returned as the team’s starter after being benched in week 3 and had a strong performance.
He finished the game going 18-of-28 for 304 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing yards with 11 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown. It was a strong performance from Salter, who showed improved decision-making and put the team on his back.
After battling injuries early this season, wide receiver Omarion Miller stepped up to his potential. He had six receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown. Miller stepped up in a way that had been anticipated and helped light up the offense.
With help from Salter, the Buffaloes finished the game with 193 rushing yards. Running back Micah Welch played well with six carries for 67 yards, while Simeon Price had just two carries but scored a touchdown.
Colorado’s Defense Improves
The Colorado Buffaloes showed much-needed improvements against the Wyoming Cowboys. Colorado finished the game with two sacks, six tackles for loss, and seven pass deflections. They made key red zone stops, leading to a Colorado win.
Though the Cowboys had a couple of big plays, they ultimately limited quarterback Kaden Anderson to just 11 completions and prevented him from running the ball.
The defense's next improvement will have to be discipline. There were several plays where the Buffaloes could have gotten the ball back, but penalties kept the Wyoming offense on the field.
Can Colorado Stop BYU?
The BYU Cougars are undefeated, but the Colorado Buffaloes will be the team’s first conference opponent of the season.
The Cougars are led by quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who has passed for 518 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. Bachmeier is coming off a strong game against the East Carolina Pirates, but if Colorado can put pressure on him early, the Buffaloes could shut down the passing game early.
BYU’s leading receiver is Chase Roberts, who has 11 receptions for 185 yards and one touchdown. The other player the Buffaloes defense will have to watch for is tight end Carson Ryan, who has 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Colorado’s defense struggled the first three weeks of the season defending the run, but stepped up big time against Wyoming. The Cougars' leading rusher is LJ Martin, who has rushed for 342 yards and one touchdown.
On BYU’s defense, the Buffaloes will have to watch for defensive end Logan Lutui, who leads the team with 15 total tackles. BYU’s defensive line has put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, totaling seven sacks, and Colorado’s offensive line must be ready to protect the quarterback.
The Colorado Buffaloes and BYU Cougars will kick off at 8:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 8:15 p.m. MT.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.