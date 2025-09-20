Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Key Recruiting Targets During Wyoming Game

The Colorado Buffaloes will host the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 20. In addition to the Cowboys, the Buffaloes will host several recruiting targets. Which prospects will visit Colorado, and how can the Buffaloes' performance help the program with recruiting?

Angela Miele

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes will host the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 20. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are 1-2 to start the season, looking for a win at home at Folsom Field. Not only will the Buffaloes be looking for a win, but they will also be hosting several recruits for a visit.

According to 247Sports, the two most notable prospects who will be in Boulder are four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin and three-star offensive lineman Josiah Manu. There will also be several prospects that Colorado has not yet offered, but could after the visit.

Can Colorado Keep Manu Committed?

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Manu committed to the Buffaloes in August, one of Colorado’s 11 commits from the class of 2026. Manu is the No. 16 recruit from Colorado and the No. 110 offensive tackle from the class of 2026, per 247Sports.

Manu was originally committed to San Jose State before flipping to Colorado. Colorado’s offensive lines coach, Gunnar White, played a major role in Manu’s flip, and the visit could help keep the tackle committed to Colorado.

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the Buffaloes' current record, there is a risk of losing commits. A win against Wyoming will not only boost the team’s momentum on the field, but it will also play a pivotal role in recruiting. The prospects, both committed and those Colorado is targeting still, will see how the program faces adversity.

Can Colorado Land Ruffin?

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Ruffin is one of the top uncommitted players from the recruiting class of 2026. Per 247Sports, Ruffin is the No. 122 recruit in the nation, the No. 19 defensive lineman, and the No. 9 player from Alabama. With the four-star recruit still uncommitted, Colorado has a chance to make a big swing while hosting him for a visit against Wyoming.

Colorado made a late offer for Ruffin, but the Buffaloes are still in the race among several other schools in the nation. Sanders and the Buffaloes are competing with the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Missouri Tigers for the four-star defensive lineman. 

Ruffin is a natural athlete who could make an immediate impact as a true freshman for the program he chooses to join. His strength comes from defending the run game, and he would be a valuable addition to the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado is known to play true freshmen, and Boulder could help the Buffaloes quickly.

The Colorado Buffaloes are favorites against Wyoming, and a dominant performance could help play a role in landing Rufin over the other top schools targeting him.

Other Recruits Visiting Colorado Buffaloes

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, there are several other recruits set to visit the Buffaloes on Saturday who the program has yet to offer, but are on Colorado's radar.

  • Dakota Rich (LB, 2026)
  • Adrian Lee (Edge, 2026)
  • John Stephens (offensive lineman, 2026)
  • Jaxson Sanders (Edge, 2027)
  • Everett Capehart ((OL, 2027)
  • Carson  Wallace (TE, OT, 2028)
  • Kaden Myers (OL, 2028)
  • Nicholas McChesney (OL, 2028)
  • Devyn West (Lineman, 2030)

Colorado has not prioritized high school recruiting since Sanders took over, with the 2026 recruiting class ranking No. 83 in the nation. The team has received just 11 commits from the class of 2026, and with recruits set to visit Boulder, the Buffaloes could make a late swing to boost the class.

The Colorado Buffaloes and Wyoming Cowboys will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 8:15 p.m. MT.

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

