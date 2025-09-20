Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Key Recruiting Targets During Wyoming Game
The Colorado Buffaloes will host the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 20. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are 1-2 to start the season, looking for a win at home at Folsom Field. Not only will the Buffaloes be looking for a win, but they will also be hosting several recruits for a visit.
According to 247Sports, the two most notable prospects who will be in Boulder are four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin and three-star offensive lineman Josiah Manu. There will also be several prospects that Colorado has not yet offered, but could after the visit.
Can Colorado Keep Manu Committed?
Manu committed to the Buffaloes in August, one of Colorado’s 11 commits from the class of 2026. Manu is the No. 16 recruit from Colorado and the No. 110 offensive tackle from the class of 2026, per 247Sports.
Manu was originally committed to San Jose State before flipping to Colorado. Colorado’s offensive lines coach, Gunnar White, played a major role in Manu’s flip, and the visit could help keep the tackle committed to Colorado.
With the Buffaloes' current record, there is a risk of losing commits. A win against Wyoming will not only boost the team’s momentum on the field, but it will also play a pivotal role in recruiting. The prospects, both committed and those Colorado is targeting still, will see how the program faces adversity.
Can Colorado Land Ruffin?
Ruffin is one of the top uncommitted players from the recruiting class of 2026. Per 247Sports, Ruffin is the No. 122 recruit in the nation, the No. 19 defensive lineman, and the No. 9 player from Alabama. With the four-star recruit still uncommitted, Colorado has a chance to make a big swing while hosting him for a visit against Wyoming.
Colorado made a late offer for Ruffin, but the Buffaloes are still in the race among several other schools in the nation. Sanders and the Buffaloes are competing with the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Missouri Tigers for the four-star defensive lineman.
Ruffin is a natural athlete who could make an immediate impact as a true freshman for the program he chooses to join. His strength comes from defending the run game, and he would be a valuable addition to the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado is known to play true freshmen, and Boulder could help the Buffaloes quickly.
The Colorado Buffaloes are favorites against Wyoming, and a dominant performance could help play a role in landing Rufin over the other top schools targeting him.
Other Recruits Visiting Colorado Buffaloes
According to 247Sports, there are several other recruits set to visit the Buffaloes on Saturday who the program has yet to offer, but are on Colorado's radar.
- Dakota Rich (LB, 2026)
- Adrian Lee (Edge, 2026)
- John Stephens (offensive lineman, 2026)
- Jaxson Sanders (Edge, 2027)
- Everett Capehart ((OL, 2027)
- Carson Wallace (TE, OT, 2028)
- Kaden Myers (OL, 2028)
- Nicholas McChesney (OL, 2028)
- Devyn West (Lineman, 2030)
Colorado has not prioritized high school recruiting since Sanders took over, with the 2026 recruiting class ranking No. 83 in the nation. The team has received just 11 commits from the class of 2026, and with recruits set to visit Boulder, the Buffaloes could make a late swing to boost the class.
The Colorado Buffaloes and Wyoming Cowboys will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 8:15 p.m. MT.