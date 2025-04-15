Key Colorado Buffaloes Pass Rusher Taje McCoy To Enter Transfer Portal
The Colorado Buffaloes' defensive line took a major hit.
Colorado defensive end Taje McCoy will enter the transfer portal when the spring window opens on Wednesday, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
McCoy played in all 13 games last season after four appearances in 2023. He was third on the Buffaloes with four sacks as a redshirt freshman and received an honorable mention for Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
The defensive end also tallied 19 solo tackles (23 total), four tackles for loss, six third-down stops and two quarterback hurries in 2024. He recorded his first two career sacks against the UCF Knights in Week 4, both on third downs to force punts. His other sacks came against the Kansas State Wildcats and the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.
On special teams, McCoy was one of Colorado's best, logging snaps on the kickoff return, kickoff, punt return, punt coverage, and field goal block units before breaking into the defensive end rotation.
McCoy was one of coach Deion Sanders' first high school prospects secured at Colorado, committing to the Buffs just 10 days after "Coach Prime" was hired in December 2022. He was a three-star prospect out of Putnam High School (Oklahoma City, OK), and now has three seasons of eligibility to be played elsewhere.
The Buffaloes remain formidable at edge rusher despite the departure. Newly hired defensive line coach Domata Peko brings NFL pedigree to a group consisting of Keaton Wade, Samuel Okunlola, Arden Walker and several highly-touted freshmen, including London Merritt and Alexander McPherson.
The loss of McCoy may also tie into Colorado hosting former Missouri Tigers defensive end Jahkai Lang on an official visit. Lang was second on the Tigers with three sacks in limited reps last season as a redshirt freshman.
Regardless, McCoy's decision sent shockwaves throughout the locker room, as several Buffaloes took to social media to express their discontent with the move.
McCoy is the second Colorado player to officially announce their intent to hop in the portal, joining running back Isaiah Augustave. While it’s uncertain where McCoy goes next, the edge rusher formed a bond with former Colorado defensive ends coach Vincent Dancy, who is currently in the same position with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
“This young man here is like my son,” Dancy said last September. “He’s out there when nobody’s looking … You just appreciate young men like this, it kind of brings me to tears because you want young men like this in your program.”
Colorado must batter down the hatches for a whirlwind of spring transfers, but reinforcements could be well on their way. Sanders and his staff have already landed commitments from a pair of transfers before the window has opened: wide receiver Sincere Brown and offensive lineman Xavier Hill.
The Buffs' spring game takes place this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. MT on ESPN2, where several potential newcomers will be in attendance.