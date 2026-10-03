Colorado vs. Texas Tech: Final Preview and Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes will return home as they look to change the direction of their season when No. 12 Texas Tech comes to Folsom Field. Colorado enters the matchup at 2-2 after consecutive losses to Northwestern and Baylor, while Texas Tech is undefeated at 4-0 and already on the road game of the season, setting up an important test for both teams.

This matchup will also feature a major change for Colorado at quarterback. Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson is expected to make his first start for Colorado after replacing Julian Lewis during the second half against Baylor. Wilson threw for 156 yards and a touchdown in that game, and took on all responsibilities of the QB1 as he took the first-team reps during the team’s preparation for Texas Tech.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) drops back to pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preview

The biggest storyline entering this game is Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson making his first official start for the Buffaloes. All eyes will be on what he can do with a full week of preparation. His performance against Baylor showed some positive signs, but facing an undefeated, ranked Texas Tech team will be a much different challenge.

Wilson will need help from Colorado’s running game and offensive line if the Buffaloes are going to keep this matchup competitive. Against Baylor, Colorado rushed for only 83 yards on 39 attempts and converted just three of 15 third-down opportunities. Those numbers are especially concerning because struggling to stay ahead of the chains could put Wilson in difficult situations throughout the night.

The good news for Colorado is that the Buffaloes have playmakers who can make a difference through the air. Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has already shown that he can be a major part of the offense, and getting him and the rest of Colorado’s receivers involved early could help Wilson settle into his first start.

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) hands the ball to running back Cameron Dickey (8) in the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech, however, brings plenty of offensive firepower of its own. The Red Raiders are averaging 36.3 points per game this season compared with Colorado's 21.5, and Texas tech has scored at least 28 points in each of its four games. Texas Tech Quarterback Will Hammond has thrown for 968 yards through four games, while the Red Raiders have multiple players capable of producing explosive plays.

There is one potential opening for Colorado. Texas Tech showed some vulnerability in its most recent game against Sam Houston, with Hammond throwing three interceptions in the first half. The Red Raiders ultimately won 49-14, but Colorado’s defense will need to take advantage of any similar mistakes if it wants to pull off the upset.

The betting market definitley reflects the challenge Colorado is facing. According to FanDuel, Texas Tech has been listed as a double-digit favorite, with the latest lines around Texas Tech -13.5 and an Over/Under of 50.5.

Final Prediction

Colorado has some things working in its favor, especially the home-field advantage and the possibility that Isaac Wilson gives the offense a spark in his first start. Wilson showed flashes against Baylor, but facing an undefeated, ranked Texas Tech team will be a major challenge.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes will need to protect Wilson, establish the run and avoid turnovers if they want to stay within striking distance. Texas Tech has been more consistent offensively this season, averaging 36.3 points per game compared with Colorado’s 21.5.

Colorado should be expected to compete early with Wilson having some promising moments in his first start. However, Texas Tech’s consistency and ability to create pressure should allow the Red Raiders to pull away in the second half.

Colorado could make this closer if it controls the tempo ad forces Texas Tech into mistakes, but the Red Raiders have the overall consistency to leave Boulder with the win.

Final Score Prediction - Texas Tech 31, Colorado 20.

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