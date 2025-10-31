What Colorado's Ticket Sales for Arizona Matchup Says About Buffaloes Fans
Even after their 53–7 thrashing at the hands of Utah, Colorado Buffaloes fans still aren’t turning down. With a reported 46,000 tickets already sold for Saturday’s homecoming matchup against the 4–3 Arizona Wildcats, Buff Nation is showing up in full-force once again.
According to longtime CU beat writer Brian Howell, ticket sales are “going strong,” and with 60-degree weather and sunshine in the forecast, Folsom Field could be near capacity by kickoff. Saturday’s game won’t just be a test of Colorado’s resilience — it’ll also be a reflection of how much belief remains in Boulder.
CU Isn’t Slowing Down
Despite their poor showing on ESPN last weekend, in front of more than 1.29 million viewers, Buff Nation still seems to believe in coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.
While some critics have been quick to question “Coach Prime” after the Utah loss, no one appears to be taking the setback harder than Sanders himself.
“I feel the worst. I haven’t been home yet,” Sanders told reporters Tuesday. “I’ve been here every night since, so that’s how much I care. That’s how much I love it. That’s how much I embody this university, this school, what they’ve done for us, the fan base — they come and sell out darn near every game. And they have an expectation, which we’ve created, so we want to appease them.”
That expectation is to win. And in a season where several major college programs have already fired head coaches, Sanders knows just how quickly public patience can fade.
Lean Into the Crowd
Folsom Field was recently ranked among The Athletic’s top 20 game-day environments in college football, and for good reason. Since the arrival of “Prime Time,” the atmosphere in Boulder has become one of the most electric environments in the country.
Even after a rocky start to the season and last week’s blowout loss in Utah, a sellout crowd for the Buffs implies that energy still exists — loud and loyal, but waiting for something to rally behind. If Colorado is going to bounce back, they’ll need to feed off that emotion and give the homecoming crowd a reason to believe again.
The Buffs are 3–5, but with four games left, a winning season and bowl eligibility are still within reach, making Saturday’s matchup a crucial opportunity to reset the season, rebuild confidence, and prove that the faith fans have poured into the program still matters.
For now, Buff Nation is still standing firmly behind "Coach Prime" and the Buffs, but another flat performance at home could shift that loyalty from belief to frustration.
Playing with Pride — and for Peggy
This year’s Homecoming Grand Marshal, the beloved Mrs. Peggy Coppom, will once again take center stage at Folsom Field, waving to fans who’ve come to know her as a living symbol of CU pride.
At just 100 years old, Peggy’s passion for the Buffaloes runs as deep as the Flatirons behind the stadium. She’s been around to see generations of players and coaches come and go — and she’s still here, smiling, cheering, and believing.
For Sanders and the Buffs, Saturday is a chance to play for the fans who fill the stands, for the diehards who haven’t stopped believing, and for icons like Mrs. Peggy, who embody what Colorado football is all about.
A win on Homecoming over the Wildcats wouldn’t erase the sting of the Utah loss, but it could restore some pride and maybe even a little season momentum in front of a home crowd that still believes in the promise of what "Coach Prime" is building.