How Deion Sanders, Colorado Have Transformed Folsom Field Atmosphere
Folsom Field, the home of the Colorado Buffaloes, has long provided one of the most scenic venues in college football, nestled against the beautiful backdrop of the Flatirons and steeped in over a century of tradition. But this week, the legendary field named after coach Frederick Folsom earned a new level of recognition.
In a survey conducted by The Athletic, 28 staff members who collectively attended games at 123 of 136 FBS stadiums ranked their top 10 favorite game-day experiences. After points were tallied, Colorado’s Folsom Field came in at No. 20 — a reflection of the electric atmosphere and culture shift that’s transformed the Colorado program since coach Deion Sanders’ arrival.
The Prime Effect
Just three seasons ago, Folsom Field was far from the roaring, star-studded venue it is today. Outside of the diehards, Saturdays in Boulder often felt long and dreary.
But that all changed when “Coach Prime” came to town. From his first spring game, when a sellout crowd filled Folsom Field during a snowstorm, to the unforgettable entrances led by Lil Wayne, "Coach Prime" has completely reshaped what game day in Boulder feels like.
Students now line up hours before kickoff to grab the best seats in the house. Celebrities, famous alumni, and former NFL players crowd the sidelines. The stands are packed, the music is loud, and the energy is always high. Simply put, Folsom Field has become a must-see destination in college football thanks to "Coach Prime."
Building a National Brand
Colorado’s inclusion in The Athletic’s top-25 list does more than highlight its fan experience — it underscores how far the Buffaloes have come as a program and how firmly they’ve positioned themselves among college football’s rising brands.
The Buffs ranked second among Big 12 schools, trailing only BYU — an impressive feat for a team that finished 1-11 just three seasons ago.
Recognition like this adds another powerful recruiting tool to "Coach Prime’s" arsenal. Recruits don’t just look for competitive programs; they choose schools based on energy, exposure, and environment. And right now, Colorado offers all three.
For Sanders and his staff, Folsom Field’s growing national reputation is proof that their vision for Colorado is beginning to take shape. What was once seen as a rebuilding project has now become one of college football’s most visible brands — a place where tradition meets showmanship, and players can feel part of something bigger.
Looking Ahead to Utah
While Folsom Field earned praise for its home atmosphere, Colorado now turns its attention to the road — and to Utah, which landed just one spot behind the Buffs at No. 21 in The Athletic’s rankings.
It's a matchup that carries significant weight for both programs. For the Buffs, it's a chance to build on late-season momentum and keep bowl hopes alive. For Utah, it’s an opportunity to get back into Big 12 title talk and reinforce its own national reputation.
The Utes’ size and toughness in the trenches will be one of the toughest tests yet for the Buffaloes this season, who enter as nearly two-touchdown underdogs. But a win on the road in one of college football’s most hostile environments would speak volumes about Colorado’s growth and the program’s trajectory under "Coach Prime."
Still, regardless of Saturday’s outcome, Colorado’s rise under "Coach Prime" has been undeniable. The Athletic’s ranking is just further proof that Sanders has done more than rebuild a roster — he’s reignited an entire program and fan base, and in the process turned Folsom Field into one of the most exciting and recognizable venues in college football.