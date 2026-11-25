The Colorado Buffaloes are set to host the UCF Knights at Folsom Field for their final home game of the 2026 regular season. As the season winds down, fans still have the opportunity to make their way to Boulder to watch the Buffaloes close out their home schedule. Fortunately for Colorado fans, the ticket prices are currently offering some pretty affordable options.

While premium seating options might climb considerably higher, there are still cost-effective prices throughout the stadium for the regular-season finale.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Affordable Seats and Sideline Options

There are several options at affordable prices for both Colorado and UCF fans looking to attend the Colorado vs. UCF matchup without breaking the bank. According to the available listings, the most affordable tickets start at under $20, depending on the website they are bought from.

SeatGeek currently has listings starting around $16, while other sites have entry-level options in the upper $30s and low $40s. These prices correlate to upper-level seating which also includes end-zone and sideline sections as well.

The overall average ticket price is around $145, although that number can fluctuate when it comes to differing inventory, seating location and demand.

For the fans who aren’t necessarily concerned with having the absolute best seats in the stadium, this is an opportunity to get into Folsom Field for a significantly smaller amount of money than the average ticket price. With some upper-level options available for under $50, this matchup between the Buffaloes and Knights is one of the more affordable opportunities to watch Colorado compete at home this season.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With any event, the closer to the action, the more expensive the seat is. Sideline seating at Folsom Field starts around $79, which offers fans a closer view of the game as opposed to the upper-level options. As for tickets near the 50-yards line are starting at around $112 but prices can always increase especially depending on where the seats are. Now, with these specific types of tickets comes a different game-day experience with different activities and perks that come in packages.

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The difference between upper-level and midfield seating gives fans several options depending on the budget they have. Fans are able to compare available listings through sites like SeatGeek and other secondary-market platforms to find the best available deals. As kickoff approaches, prices can always change, all depending on inventory and demand.

How Colorado vs. UCF Ticket Prices Compare

Colorado’s matchup against UCF is set to be one of the more affordable home games on the Buffaloes’ 2026 schedule. Throughout the regular season, some Colorado home-game tickets have started at $29, placing this upcoming game near the lower end of the team’s ticket pricing this year.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson II (26) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a few factors that could contribute to the affordable prices. First off, Colorado enters this regular-season finale with a 4-7 overall record and remains 2-6 in Big 12 play. The Buffaloes are already out of bowl contention, while UCF will arrive in Boulder with a record of 6-5 and having already secured bowl eligibility.

Even though this game against UCF will be Colorado’s final home game of the season, this matchup doesn’t carry the same postseason implications that a bowl-eligibility or conference-title race would. This could limit some of the demand that might be associated with a late-season home finale.

The late-November timing is another factor that is worth considering for fans. Games in Boulder can also be affected by weather, as these matchups can take place during very cold temperatures. Weather can easily influence the number of fans who are interested in attending in person, as opposed to the earlier-season matchup when it was warmer out.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders works the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the flip side, the fact that this is the last opportunity to go to a home game at Folsom Field this season could attract fans, especially if they have yet to attend one.

With tickets starting under $20 and more premium options available, Colorado fans have several opportunities to catch this regular-season finale without having to pay a typical premium price. With it being the last time this 2026 Colorado team steps foot on their home turf this year, and the fact that they’re favored, it's all the more intriguing to be there.

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