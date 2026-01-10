Colorado Lands Transfer Guard to Help Deion Sanders Rebuild Offensive Line

The Colorado Buffaloes have been aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason, and now they’ve added help up front. After addressing the wide receiver, coach Deion Sanders and his staff landed a potential starting guard.

Colorado picked up a commitment from Sacramento State guard Jose Soto, who is coming off a redshirt freshman season with the Hornets. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was the first to report the news.

Soto started 11 games at right guard and entered the portal as a three-star recruit. He is also the third Sacramento State player to make the move to Boulder this offseason.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion likely played a key role in Soto’s decision after coaching him last season, giving Soto a built-in comfort level with the system. That familiarity should help as Colorado continues to rework its offensive line.

Whether Soto starts right away remains uncertain, but the path to playing time is there. The program lost four offensive linemen to the transfer portal, including four-star Carde Smith, who was viewed as part of the program’s long-term plan.

With depth thin and competition open, Soto brings experience, upside, and a real chance to factor into the rotation early.

Does Jose Soto Have a Clear Path to a Starting Job at Colorado?

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Having played for Marion at Sacramento State, Soto arrives in Boulder already comfortable with the offense, putting him in a strong position to compete for snaps. Colorado could still add a more veteran guard, but Soto’s familiarity with the system gives him a head start.

Sanders and his staff are clearly willing to trust young players on offense, especially with quarterback Julian Lewis set to lead the unit. Help is needed across the board, but upgrading the interior of the offensive line was one of the staff’s top priorities this offseason.

Soto remains a developmental piece, but that’s true for much of the offense. Lewis only started a few games last season and will be working with a largely new group, so growing pains are expected.

If he can carry what he learned under Marion onto the field, Soto should find his way into the rotation early. Even if he isn’t a week 1 starter, his progress could matter just as much as the Buffs look to build depth in the trenches.

How Losing Carde Smith Changes the Buffaloes’ Offensive Outlook

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Not only was Smith's departure a major loss for the program, but he was also viewed as a long-term piece of the offensive line. With questions still surrounding Jordan Seaton’s future, whether that meant a possible transfer or an eventual move to the NFL, Smith was positioned to step into a larger role.

Smith could have remained at tackle or slid inside to guard as the Buffaloes planned for the future. Sanders and his staff were beginning to build continuity up front, and losing Smith only amplifies the lack of stability along the line.

Smith redshirted as a true freshman, giving Colorado time to develop him without forcing him into early action. Losing him now creates more than a need, as it disrupts the unit's long-term vision as the program looks ahead.

That’s where adding Soto becomes especially important.

While he isn’t a finished product, he brings much-needed depth and familiarity with Marion’s system. As the Buffaloes reshape the offensive line on the fly, his development could help soften the blow of Smith’s departure and restore some stability up front.