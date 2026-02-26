Colorado Coach Brennan Marion’s Leadership Style Revealed

The Colorado Buffaloes offseason has been defined by constant change, whether it’s players entering the transfer portal or movement on the coaching staff. Still, coach Deion Sanders has reshaped the roster and uncovered a gem in one of his newest hires for the Buffaloes.

That hire is offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who left Sacramento State to become the Buffaloes' new play-caller. He has already made a strong impression on his players, and he is not just doing it in meeting rooms. He is earning respect on the field during offseason workouts.

On Wednesday afternoon, a social media clip of Marion training alongside one of his players went viral. He was not standing off to the side watching. He was competing, pushing, and matching the intensity.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

“I need a bigger shirt,” Marion joked in the video. “And more weights.”

It was a funny moment, but it also said something bigger. Marion is starting to build trust the old-fashioned way, by showing up and putting in the work himself.

If that connection carries into fall camp, it could help steady an offense still looking for its rhythm. In a season full of turnover and expectations, that kind of buy-in might be exactly what Colorado needs to turn energy into results.

MORE: Colorado's Andreu Swasey Delivers Motivational Message During Offseason Workout

MORE: Three Keys for Colorado, Deion Sanders to Bounce Back in 2026

MORE: Intriguing Offensive Line Recruit Announces Offer From Colorado Buffaloes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Why Brennan Marion’s Hands-On Approach Matters for Colorado

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There are plenty of reasons why Marion connecting with players this early matters for the program—and even for Sanders. For the Buffaloes to improve on a three-win season, building those relationships has to come first.

And it’s not just about this season; it could have implications far into the future.

Sanders has been in Boulder since 2021, and while there are no signs he’s stepping down, he has faced multiple health scares. Marion could eventually be the heir apparent, which makes the connections he’s building with players even more important.

The relationships Marion is forging now aren’t just about wins this season. They’re about trust, culture, and laying a foundation for the future.

What Brennan Marion Brings to Colorado’s Offensive Identity

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Marion is widely viewed as one of college football’s most creative young offensive minds and the architect of the “Go-Go” offense. More importantly for the Buffaloes, he’s known for shaping his system around the players he has.

This is something the Buffaloes' offense often struggled to do under Pat Shurmur.

Marion also has a history of developing playmakers, especially at wide receiver. He coached Jordan Addison during his award-winning season at Pittsburgh and later worked with Xavier Worthy at Texas, showing an ability to get the most out of elite talent.

The offensive scheme itself is Marion’s calling card and one of the more creative approaches in college football.

It can include two running backs side by side with the quarterback, providing immediate misdirection and several possibilities for running plays. After that, the continuous motion of the players keeps the defense uncertain, making them pause and commit errors.

With Marion handling the play-calling, the Buffaloes' offense will definitely have a more creative, flexible, and most importantly, distinct identity. If the pieces fall into place in Boulder, the team might finally display the potent offense the fans have been craving.