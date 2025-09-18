Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Named 'Most Disappointing': Fair Assessment?

Through his first three games with the Colorado Buffaloes, Alabama Crimson Tide transfer defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis hasn't lived up to the preseason hype. Now, he's being listed as one of college football's "most disappointing" transfer players.

In this story:

It's now becoming clear that defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis was over-hyped heading into his first season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Through three games, the four-star Alabama Crimson Tide transfer has seen minimal playing time on a defensive line that has largely struggled. There's still plenty of time to turn things around, but Oatis certainly hasn't lived up to the perhaps unfair expectations placed upon him during the preseason.

At Alabama, Oatis recorded 55 total tackles, three TFLs and 1.5 sacks in his first two seasons before opting to redshirt last year due to a lack of playing time under coach Kalen DeBoer. His desire for more opportunities hasn't come to fruition in Boulder, as Oatis remains stuck behind Brandon Davis-Swain and Anquin Barnes Jr. on the depth chart.

Jehiem Oatis Makes Unfortunate List

Athlon Sports' Kevin Borba released a list of college football's most disappointing transfers through Week 3, and Colorado's Oatis was one of five players mentioned. Oatis has recorded two tackles and a pass breakup under the mentorship of coach Deion Sanders, pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp and defensive line coach Domata Peko.

Expected to be on the fast track to stardom in Boulder with former NFL stars Warren Sapp and Domata Peko guiding him, Oatis has instead had a limited role in the two games he has played, totaling just 28 snaps, according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).

Athlon's Kevin Borba

Fortunately for Oatis, Colorado's defensive struggles could lead to significant changes up front and perhaps increased playing time for the Alabama transfer.

"I came out here because of the great coaches," Oatis told On3 over the summer. "And I wanted to play for coach Deion. Seeing our coaches, you know what they did in the league and the legacy they left there. Like coach Peko, he played 15 years in the league at nose tackle. That explains it all right there.”

Other players on Borba's list include Oklahoma Sooners running back Jaydn Ott (Cal), Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State), Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jaden Rashada (Arizona State/Georgia) and UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee).

Examining Colorado's Transfer Portal Class

Colorado's transfer portal class has so far been a mixed bag through three games. Running back Simeon Price (Coastal Carolina), wide receiver Sincere Brown (Campbell) and safety Tawfiq Byrd (South Florida) have all impressed, but slow starts from Oatis and linebackers Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State) and Martavius French (UTSA) are concerning.

"When you say turn it around, I don't think we're in a car just going the wrong way," Sanders said. "I don't feel that. I feel like we could be better and we are better. We just have had a hiccup here and a hiccup there that have disarmed us. And there is no excuse for what happened to us last week (at Houston). No excuse."

