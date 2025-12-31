Auburn Transfer Could Be the Missing Piece in Colorado’s Quarterback Room

The Colorado Buffaloes are less than a week away from the transfer portal opening, and that means coach Deion Sanders has a lot of work ahead. The program is set to lose more than 20 players this offseason, creating major holes across the roster.

One of the players entering the portal is redshirt sophomore quarterback Ryan Staub. He was set to back up Julian Lewis this season and has been one of Sanders’ most loyal players over the past few years.

Sanders and his staff will need to prioritize finding a backup for Lewis, who has just a few starts under his belt. The entire quarterback room will need an overhaul, and adding an experienced signal caller should be at the top of the list.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

A name that makes sense is former Stanford and Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels.

Entering his final year of eligibility, Daniels likely won’t be in the running for many starting jobs elsewhere. That makes him an ideal candidate for Colorado, providing experience and depth behind Lewis.

Daniels would give the Buffaloes a seasoned, reliable option at quarterback while letting Lewis develop without added pressure. Bringing in a veteran like him could offer the stability and leadership Sanders needs to keep the offense on track next season.

Ashton Daniels Could Provide Much-Needed Leadership

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During 2025, Colorado rotated between Lewis, Staub, and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, and at one point, they even tried a rotation. The biggest question mark all season was clearly the quarterback position.

Adding Ashton Daniels as a backup could bring some much-needed stability. With Lewis set as the starter, he would be a steady presence in the room and a mentor who’s been through plenty at the highest levels of college football.

Daniels isn’t flashy, but he’s reliable and he’s played in multiple systems at Stanford and Auburn, giving him experience in both the SEC and ACC. His style is similar to Lewis, which makes him a good fit for the Buffaloes.

Having Daniels around gives Colorado leadership at quarterback while letting Lewis grow at his own pace. He could be exactly the steadying presence the offense needs to bounce back next season.

Colorado Could Benefit from Experience Behind Julian Lewis

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Lewis is talented, but he still has room to grow before reaching his full potential. How Sanders and his staff manage that development will be crucial and not just for Lewis, but for the Buffaloes’ offensive success.

A big part of that is having an experienced quarterback behind him—someone reliable who can step in if needed. With Salter and Staub gone, Colorado doesn’t currently have anyone in the room with the experience to fully support Lewis, making a seasoned option essential.

That’s where Daniels comes in. He provides the experience Lewis needs and, in a worst-case scenario, could step in immediately to keep the offense competitive in a tough Big 12.

It’s not just about insurance because a veteran backup can push Lewis in practice, offer insights from different systems, and help him make smarter reads on the field. That kind of guidance could accelerate his growth and give Colorado a more consistent offense next season.