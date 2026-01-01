Colorado Buffaloes Struck By All-Big 12 Freshman Entering Transfer Portal

Another standout freshman is set to leave the Colorado Buffaloes when the transfer portal opens Friday.

247Sports' Chris Hummer reported Wednesday that defensive end London Merritt plans on entering the portal, marking the seventh true freshman from this past season's team to leave (including original Kansas State cornerback signee Noah King). In his lone year with the Buffs, Merritt played in all 12 games and was an honorable mention for the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Merritt was arguably Colorado's most impressive freshman from its 2025 signing class this past season. The former four-star prospect from the prestigious IMG Academy closed the year with 25 total tackles, including eight for a loss, and one sack.

Overall, 24 scholarship Buffs are set to enter the portal when it opens later this week. Colorado coach Deion Sanders can also begin adding players on Friday.

London Merritt To Enter Transfer Portal

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge posted 25 tackles, 8 TFLs and 1 sack this season. Was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class.



The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge posted 25 tackles, 8 TFLs and 1 sack this season. Was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class. https://t.co/96XHeNylBQ pic.twitter.com/3vFYwlBuvH — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 31, 2025

Merritt's work ethic and budding leadership skills will certainly be missed by defensive ends coach George Helow and defensive coordinator Robert Livingson.

“I’m coming along,” Merritt said this past season. “I’ve still got a lot of stuff to improve on and things like that, but just doing my job, doing what I have to do, working hard in practice. Listening to my coach, coach Helow. It just comes in practice and working hard every day.”

Updated List Of Colorado Players Entering Portal

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Merritt becomes the 18th defensive player and the third freshman defensive lineman to leave the Buffs, joining Brandon Davis-Swain and fellow IMG Academy product Alexander McPherson.

Safety TJ Branch

Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis

Cornerback Noah King

Cornerback Teon Parks

Linebacker Mantrez Walker

Safety Terrance Love

Safety Tawfiq Byard

Wide receiver Omarion Miller

Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain

Offensive lineman Carde Smith

Defensive end Alexander McPherson

Offensive lineman Tyler Brown

Defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot

Defensive tackle Christian Hudson

Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas

Wide receiver Dre'lon Miller

Safety John Slaughter

Linebacker Shaun Myers

Running back Dallan Hayden

Defensive tackle Tavian Coleman

Defensive end Samuel Okunlola

Linebacker Reginald Hughes

Quarterback Ryan Staub

Defensive end London Merritt

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fortunately for the Buffs, "Coach Prime" can begin turning the losses into additions when the portal opens on Friday.