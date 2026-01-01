Colorado Buffaloes Struck By All-Big 12 Freshman Entering Transfer Portal
Another standout freshman is set to leave the Colorado Buffaloes when the transfer portal opens Friday.
247Sports' Chris Hummer reported Wednesday that defensive end London Merritt plans on entering the portal, marking the seventh true freshman from this past season's team to leave (including original Kansas State cornerback signee Noah King). In his lone year with the Buffs, Merritt played in all 12 games and was an honorable mention for the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Merritt was arguably Colorado's most impressive freshman from its 2025 signing class this past season. The former four-star prospect from the prestigious IMG Academy closed the year with 25 total tackles, including eight for a loss, and one sack.
Overall, 24 scholarship Buffs are set to enter the portal when it opens later this week. Colorado coach Deion Sanders can also begin adding players on Friday.
London Merritt To Enter Transfer Portal
Merritt's work ethic and budding leadership skills will certainly be missed by defensive ends coach George Helow and defensive coordinator Robert Livingson.
“I’m coming along,” Merritt said this past season. “I’ve still got a lot of stuff to improve on and things like that, but just doing my job, doing what I have to do, working hard in practice. Listening to my coach, coach Helow. It just comes in practice and working hard every day.”
Updated List Of Colorado Players Entering Portal
Merritt becomes the 18th defensive player and the third freshman defensive lineman to leave the Buffs, joining Brandon Davis-Swain and fellow IMG Academy product Alexander McPherson.
- Safety TJ Branch
- Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis
- Cornerback Noah King
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Linebacker Mantrez Walker
- Safety Terrance Love
- Safety Tawfiq Byard
- Wide receiver Omarion Miller
- Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain
- Offensive lineman Carde Smith
- Defensive end Alexander McPherson
- Offensive lineman Tyler Brown
- Defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot
- Defensive tackle Christian Hudson
- Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas
- Wide receiver Dre'lon Miller
- Safety John Slaughter
- Linebacker Shaun Myers
- Running back Dallan Hayden
- Defensive tackle Tavian Coleman
- Defensive end Samuel Okunlola
- Linebacker Reginald Hughes
- Quarterback Ryan Staub
- Defensive end London Merritt
Fortunately for the Buffs, "Coach Prime" can begin turning the losses into additions when the portal opens on Friday.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.