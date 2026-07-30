Incoming Colorado Transfer Ranked in Top 10 of PFF Receiver List



PFF College dropped their highest graded returning wide receivers in the Big 12 this season. Most of the wideouts listed on it are incoming transfers, including Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Ernest Campbell.

PFF's Top 10 Rankings

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) runs the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is PFF’s full top 10 list of top graded returning Big 12 wide receivers. Buffs wide receiver Ernest Campbell is No. 5.

1. Josh Derry, UCF Knights - 89.9

2. Jalen Jones, Texas Tech Red Raiders - 89.6

3. Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State Cowboys - 80.0

4. Lorenzo Fenner, Cincinnati Bearcats - 87.3

5. Ernest Campbell, Colorado Buffaloes - 85.9

6. Omari Hayes, Iowa State Cyclones - 83.6

7. Miles Coleman, Oklahoma State Cowboys - 81.1

8. Cade Wolford, Cincinnati Bearcats - 80.3

9. Donte Lee Jr, Texas Tech Red Raiders - 80.2

10. Amare Thomas, Houston Cougars - 79.2

Highest Graded Returning Big 12 Wide Receivers🔥 pic.twitter.com/zX5RTCKgHn — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 28, 2026

Out of these 10 wide receivers, nine of them were on different teams last season. The only one at his same school in 2026 that he was at in 2025 in Amare Thomas of Houston.

Ernest Campbell Transfers to Colorado

Refugio s Ernest Campbell watches team practice at the high school on Aug. 4, 2023, in Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ernest Campbell transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes this offseason. He is one of four wideouts to make the move to Boulder in the portal for the 2026 season.

Campbell is a 5-9, 145 pound wide receiver that played for the Sacramento State Hornets in 2025. While he is undersized for a wide receiver at the FBS level of college football, he makes up for it with his blazing fast speed. He has already ran in multiple track events for Colorado.

In high school, Campbell won the 2023 Texas Class 2A 100 meter title with a time of 10.22 seconds. He ended up signing with the Texas A&M Aggies as a member of their 2024 recruiting class. Campbell was rated as a three-star football recruit.

At Texas A&M as a freshman, Campebll didn't see much of the football field, only making an appearance in one game. He still was a star on the track for the Aggies and ran a personal best 100 meter time of 10.02 seconds. Campbell ended up using his football redshirt season in 2024 and decided to enter the portal. That's when he made the move to Sac. State.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campebll had a breakout season on the gridiron in 2025 with the Hornets. He led the team with 37 receptions for 755 yards and eight touchdowns. His track speed was on display as five of his eight touchdown receptions came on explosive plays of 50 yards or more. Campbell's longest receiving touchdown was 75 yards.

His coach at Sac. State was Brennan Marion. That's a familiar name for Colorado fans now as Marion was hired this offseason by the Buffs to be their next offensive coordinator. 2025 was Marion's lone season at Sac. State, leading the Hornets to a 7-5 record.

Marion already having a full year of experience calling plays with Campbell in the offense should be a big benefit for Colorado this season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.