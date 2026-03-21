Vegas Releases Colorado Buffaloes Betting Odds for the Big 12

With the 2026 regular season getting closer and closer, oddsmakers are beginning to put odds out for each conference and its winner.

For 2026, the Colorado Buffaloes do not seem to have the odds on their side to win the Big 12, according to FanDuel.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire on the sidelines against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Big 12 Odds To Win Conference Championship

Here are the current betting odds for a Big 12 winner next year, according to FanDuel:

Texas Tech: -115

Utah: +700

BYU: +750

Houston: +1800

TCU: +2000

Baylor: +2200

Kansas State: +2200

Arizona: +2200

Arizona State: +2500

Oklahoma State: +3500

Kansas: +3500

UCF: +4500

West Virginia: +6500

Cincinnati: +6500

Iowa State: +7000

Colorado: +10000

It will be very interesting to see how these odds end up, shaking out as it is very early in the process, and spring practices are still in progress. Spring practices are a great opportunity for teams to develop and get a better idea of how depth charts will shake out, and whether certain players performed as they are expected or if they could potentially overperform or underperform.

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Early Takeaways from Big 12 Odds

At the top of the conference, Texas Tech, Utah, and BYU lead the way as the top contenders for a Big 12 title. This isn’t something that many should be surprised about, as these three teams have consistently been near the top of the conference the last few years.

However, one thing to keep an eye on is the fact that Utah does have a new coach after Kyle Whittingham went to Michigan to coach the Wolverines.

Texas Tech also has a lot of players, especially on the defensive side of the ball, declaring for the NFL Draft. So it will be interesting to see how the Red Raiders are able to counteract losing a lot of players and if they can indeed repeat as conference champions.

BYU does seem to be one of the teams that has the most continuity with both their quarterback and their coach returning from 2025.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Where Colorado Sits

Based on these projections from FanDuel, Colorado currently sits with the furthest odds to win the Big 12 at +10000. As a result of having a disappointing season in 2025, Colorado has some work to do to prove that they belong higher on the list. The Buffaloes do have some opportunities to climb both the national ranking and the Big 12 rankings.

Next season, there will be several interesting matchups to pay attention to,o especially for Colorado in the Big 12:

Texas Tech at Colorado (Oct. 3)

Utah at Colorado (Oct. 17)

BYU at Utah (Nov. 7)

Houston at Texas Tech (Sept. 19)

Arizona at BYU (Sept. 12)

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes interim coach Morgan Scalley watches from the sidelines against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Near the top of the conference, Texas Tech, Utah, and BYU all have matchups against solid teams that will prove who could assert themselves at the top.

However, Colorado, with matchups against Texas, Tech, and Utah in back-to-back home games, also has the opportunity to prove why Colorado coach Deion Sanders has an opportunity to help make the Buffaloes into a Big 12 contender.

If Colorado is at least able to split those games, the Buffaloes will have a great chance to win most other games on their schedules and put themselves in a great position at the end of November to potentially make a push at a Big 12 championship game appearance.

The Colorado Buffaloes have made several transport portal additions that look like they could help Colorado have a much-improved season in 2025. However, it is up to the Buffaloes to showcase on the field why they are better than what the Big 12 odds makers believe they are.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!