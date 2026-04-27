Colorado Buffaloes Who Could Be Taken in the 2027 NFL Draft

In the recently concluded 2026 NFL Draft, zero Colorado Buffaloes heard their names called in the seven-round proceedings.

However, coach Deion Sanders and his staff have rebuilt a promising roster in Boulder during the offseason. So, here’s a way-too-early look at five CU Buffs who could hear their names called in the 2027 NFL Draft.

5. Linebacker Liona Lefau

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lefau was a starter on a stout Texas Longhorns defense during the program's resurgence since joining the SEC.

In 2025, he recorded 68 total tackles, 26 of which were unassisted, three pass breakups and a sack. That was after a 2024 season where he contributed 63 tackles, 38 of which went unassisted, two pass breakups, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Lefau was a cornerstone of the Longhorns’ defense as their mike linebacker, and when he entered the transfer portal this past offseason, the move generated buzz. 247Sports listed him as a four-star transfer prospect and the No. 7 linebacker in the 2026 transfer class.

If he can take a step up amid a rebuilding Colorado linebacker room, in which he is all but guaranteed to play a major role, then he could turn heads as the 2027 NFL Draft approaches.

4. Safety Randon Fontenette

Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) runs a Alabama Crimson Tide interception in for a touchdown during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fontenette is one of two hard-hitting safeties the Buffaloes brought in during the offseason. He is a tackling machine, having racked up 124 total tackles in his two seasons at Vanderbilt.

He has also proven that he has the versatility to play deceiving zone coverage, with his 13 pass breakups and one interception being proof of that. His interception couldn’t have come in a bigger moment, either, as it was what turned the tide in Vanderbilt’s 2024 upset of the then-No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Fontenette will be a key piece of Colorado’s new-look defense, and being the Swiss Army Knife he is, he’s certain to draw attention from NFL teams with holes in their secondaries.

3. Offensive Tackle Larry Johnson III

Tennessee offensive linemen John Campbell Jr. (74) and Larry Johnson III (77) during UT's first spring football practice on Monday, March 18, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnson has the ceiling to be one of Colorado’s highest-selected players in the 2027 NFL Draft if he can put together a consistent body of work.

He stands a mammoth 6-7, 350 pounds, and was Colorado’s primary starter at right tackle during the 2025 season. In that time, he allowed just one sack and one quarterback hit, but there were some weaknesses in his game.

He allowed 14 quarterback hurries and couldn’t maintain a solidified spot in the lineup, starting eight games and appearing in nine.

But given his frame and spurts of dominance that he’s displayed in his brief time with Colorado, there’s no question he could emerge as an NFL prospect with proper development.

2. Safety Boo Carter

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) tries to pump up the crowd during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter tied with Lefau as the Buffaloes’ highest-rated incoming transfer by 247Sports, and for good reason. Carter is an elite athlete, with Coach Prime entrusting him to play multiple positions in 2026 due to that trait.

“Boo is arguably the best athlete on the team,” said Sanders during his press conference on April 7. “He could play safety as well as corner, slot and return kicks as well and do multiple things…He can do many things, and I want him to do all of those things he’s capable of doing so that his draft wealth accelerates.”

Carter’s athleticism and versatility were on full display in his time at Tennessee, as he racked up 63 total tackles, 44 of which were unassisted, three pass breakups, two sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in two seasons.

Carter’s one major pitfall is the character concern that was raised after he elected to leave the Volunteers midway through the season and enter the transfer portal after a dispute with the team. This has called his character into question ever since, but that is something Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are committed to keeping in check.

If Sanders an company can accomplish that task, there’s no question Carter’s athleticism will carry him onto NFL Draft boards as early as this season.



1. Wide Receiver Danny Scudero

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Colorado landed the nation’s leading receiver in Scudero out of the transfer portal this offseason. In 2025 at San Jose State, Scudero recorded 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns on 88 receptions.

He has already made a major impact on the Buffaloes, emerging as a leader and being the MVP of their Spring Game after a breakout performance. Scudero was heavily involved in Colorado’s offensive scheme in that game, and the same is sure to be true once the regular season arrives.

As a player that Coach Prime has compared to NFL legend Julian Edelman, the immediate buzz that he’s generated from the coaching staff and his performance on the field is not something that was seen at any point last season.

If Scudero can translate the type of production he had last season to the Big 12 level, he’ll be catching passes on Sundays in no time.

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