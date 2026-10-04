Colorado Buffaloes Give True Freshman First Start Against Texas Tech
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The Colorado Buffaloes fell to No. 12 Texas Tech 29-7 in a game that felt closer than the finals core, and one potential bright spot from the loss comes in the shape of freshman offensive lineman Xavier Payne and his early development. The true freshman made his first career start at left tackle, turning a homecoming matchup into an immediate examination of how quickly he can handle one of the offense’s most important jobs.
For Colorado, the value of this opportunity goes beyond getting a young lineman onto the field. Payne has to help keep the offense functioning against a ranked conference opponent. His size is obvious. And his ability to combine that advantage with solid footwork and communication is the more meaningful question Saturday.
DNVR reporter Scott Procter confirmed Payne’s first start and noted that tackle Bo Hughely was not listed on the injury report. That leaves the reason for the switch unresolved; it doesn’t, however, establish an injury or a permanent change.
Xavier Payne gets the responsibility he wanted
Payne understands the responsibility. In a June 12 feature published by Colorado Athletics, he explained why protecting a quarterback appeals to him.
“I like the fact that the quarterback trusts me enough to still say hike and not worry about looking over his shoulder,” Payne said. “If I mess up, he gets smashed. I just like that my guy believes in me the same way I believe in him.”
Those words give this start its significance. Colorado is now asking him to provide that security against Big 12 competition, with the consequences of each assignment extending well beyond his own matchup.
The 6-foot-7, 320-pound early enrollee arrived from Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, after helping the Tigers reach consecutive Class 4A state title games. A consensus three-star prospect, he chose Colorado over Syracuse after an earlier Florida State commitment.
Wrestling and throwing in track and field also shaped his preparation. “Wrestling taught me how to use my leverage in much better ways, control my body as well as controlling someone else’s,” Payne said in June.
Gunnar White’s development plan faces a live test
Offensive line coach Gunnar White and fellow line coaches Andre Gurode and Geore Hegamin helped sell Payne on Colorado’s development plan. Spring practice gave him an introduction to the speed and rotations of college football before fall camp.
“My goal is to play as early as possible and as much as possible,” Payne said. “I just trusted their plan for that. That was the biggest thing: ‘trust.’”
He is getting that opportunity now. The useful measure on Saturday is whether his preparations will show working (protection and execution). A first start provides experience, but Colorado needs contributions while this game is being decided. For a freshman tackle, staying reliable as defenders adjust is part of earning the next series of snaps.
Payne drew attention as a potential early contributor after being identified as Colorado’s most underrated signee. This assignment gives those projections a practical test.
Xavier Payne has bigger ambitions
His ambitions stretch much further than a place in the lineup. Asked in June how he wanted to be remembered in Boulder, Payne set his own standard pretty much clear.
“The Colorado football legend,” Payne said. “The greatest offensive lineman to ever come through Colorado. Undisputed.”
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Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites