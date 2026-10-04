Colorado Buffaloes Give True Freshman First Start Against Texas Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes fell to No. 12 Texas Tech 29-7 in a game that felt closer than the finals core, and one potential bright spot from the loss comes in the shape of freshman offensive lineman Xavier Payne and his early development. The true freshman made his first career start at left tackle, turning a homecoming matchup into an immediate examination of how quickly he can handle one of the offense’s most important jobs.

For Colorado, the value of this opportunity goes beyond getting a young lineman onto the field. Payne has to help keep the offense functioning against a ranked conference opponent. His size is obvious. And his ability to combine that advantage with solid footwork and communication is the more meaningful question Saturday.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Xavier Payne (72)) takes the field for warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNVR reporter Scott Procter confirmed Payne’s first start and noted that tackle Bo Hughely was not listed on the injury report. That leaves the reason for the switch unresolved; it doesn’t, however, establish an injury or a permanent change.

Xavier Payne gets the responsibility he wanted

Payne understands the responsibility. In a June 12 feature published by Colorado Athletics, he explained why protecting a quarterback appeals to him.

“I like the fact that the quarterback trusts me enough to still say hike and not worry about looking over his shoulder,” Payne said. “If I mess up, he gets smashed. I just like that my guy believes in me the same way I believe in him.”

Colorado true freshman Xavier Payne is making his first career start today at left tackle. — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) October 3, 2026

Those words give this start its significance. Colorado is now asking him to provide that security against Big 12 competition, with the consequences of each assignment extending well beyond his own matchup.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound early enrollee arrived from Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, after helping the Tigers reach consecutive Class 4A state title games. A consensus three-star prospect, he chose Colorado over Syracuse after an earlier Florida State commitment.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wrestling and throwing in track and field also shaped his preparation. “Wrestling taught me how to use my leverage in much better ways, control my body as well as controlling someone else’s,” Payne said in June.

Gunnar White’s development plan faces a live test

Offensive line coach Gunnar White and fellow line coaches Andre Gurode and Geore Hegamin helped sell Payne on Colorado’s development plan. Spring practice gave him an introduction to the speed and rotations of college football before fall camp.

“My goal is to play as early as possible and as much as possible,” Payne said. “I just trusted their plan for that. That was the biggest thing: ‘trust.’”

He is getting that opportunity now. The useful measure on Saturday is whether his preparations will show working (protection and execution). A first start provides experience, but Colorado needs contributions while this game is being decided. For a freshman tackle, staying reliable as defenders adjust is part of earning the next series of snaps.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Bo Hughley (55) before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payne drew attention as a potential early contributor after being identified as Colorado’s most underrated signee. This assignment gives those projections a practical test.

Xavier Payne has bigger ambitions

His ambitions stretch much further than a place in the lineup. Asked in June how he wanted to be remembered in Boulder, Payne set his own standard pretty much clear.

“The Colorado football legend,” Payne said. “The greatest offensive lineman to ever come through Colorado. Undisputed.”

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