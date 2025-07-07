Colorado Buffaloes To Land Commitment From Massive Lineman Recruit?
Only weeks after decommitting from the Florida State Seminoles, massive class of 2026 offensive lineman Xavier Payne will soon announce his commitment to either the Colorado Buffaloes or Syracuse Orange.
The three-star prospect from the Sunshine State announced last week that he'll reveal his pledge on Monday (July 7), so Colorado and Syracuse won't have to wait much longer for a decision. If Payne commits to the Buffs, he will become Colorado coach Deion Sanders' sixth class of 2026 commitment.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, Payne visited Colorado and Syracuse last month before decommitting from Florida State. It's not a guarantee, but Rivals national college football recruiting analyst John Garcia predicted Sunday that Payne will pick the Buffs over coach Fran Brown's Orange.
Payne spoke with Rivals following his visit to Boulder in June and was quick to mention his budding relationship with Colorado's offensive line coaches. The Buffs are moving forward with a three-man offensive line coaching tandem that includes former analyst Gunnar White and former NFL linemen George Hegamin and Andre Gurode, who played his college football at Colorado.
“It was great,” Payne told Rivals, “The best part was being able to sit down with the offensive line coaches and truly building that connection while getting to see their plan for me and how I fit into the program.”
Recruits have long been drawn to Sanders' NFL-laden staff, and Payne appears to be no exception. Along with Hegamin, Gurode and Sanders, former NFL standouts now coaching in Boulder include Marshall Faulk (running backs), Kevin Mathis (cornerbacks), Domata Peko (defensive line), Warren Sapp (pass rush coordinator) andJason Phillips (wide receivers).
“As I was sitting in the room it really hit me how much NFL experience is on the staff,” Payne told Rivals. “So not only do they know how to get there because they did it, but also because they have sent so many in their years of coaching.”
According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Payne is the No. 69 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 106 prospect in Florida. He'll soon begin his senior season at Miami Edison High School.
Colorado Buffaloes Class Of 2026 Commitments
- Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
- Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
- Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
- Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
- Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Payne would become Colorado's first class of 2026 offensive line commit and the first from Florida, a state that "Coach Prime" has recruited well during his tenure with the Buffs.
Colorado's 2026 recruiting class ranks last in the Big 12 Conference and No. 102 nationally, per 247Sports. Landing Payne's commitment would likely boost the Buffs' national ranking, but more work is needed to make ground in the Big 12.