Linebacker Tyler Martinez delivered an emotionally-charged performance for the Colorado Buffaloes on Nov. 13. And his five-tackle night against previous No. 14 Houston came amid his own eligibility concerns.

Martinez got stung by the injury bug before helping lead CU to the 42-32 upset at Folsom Field. He helped keep Colorado's hopes for a bowl bid alive by neutralizing a talented Cougars offensive attack.

But he's hoping 2026 won't be his final season in Boulder.

Tyler Martinez on Eligibility Issue

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State Wildcats running back Omar Shah (0) is tacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (15) and linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez is in his fourth season of college eligibility after transferring over from New Mexico State. However, he hasn't played a full 2026 because of a lower leg injury. Martinez even got spotted in a walking boot over his foot against Arizona State back on Nov. 7. That image sparked the fear from Colorado fans that Martinez would sit out the rest of the season.

Yet he entered the Houston contest questionable, then eventually played. He later became surrounded by excited fans who rushed the football field after the 10-point takedown of one of the Big 12 Conference's best teams.

Martinez clearly felt the euphoria and love from Colorado. He told reporters on Nov. 17 that he wants to feel more love, by coming back next season and potentially gaining another year from the NCAA. He's already launched the process of possibly playing for the 2027 season.

“I don't know how hopeful it is but just worried about these next two games because they could be my last," Martinez said. "I’m just trying to get out there and have fun.”

Tyler Martinez Gets Real on 'Worst Feeling' of Being Injured

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Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Anthony Boswell (52) hikes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez, to reiterate, has played only five games this season. The Houston contest became the fifth, and his first snaps since Sept. 26 against Baylor, which was a 23-13 loss. He got real about the "worst feeling" of nursing his ailment.

"There's no worse feeling than having to sit there and watch...and not be able to contribute to the team at all," Martinez said. "So to be able to get back and do what I love, it's awesome. Couldn't be any better."

Martinez added that his mental state got tested during his injury rehab, saying being injured is harder mentally than physically. But he thanked the training staff for helping him get right before the Houston contest. He's especially grateful for having coach Deion Sanders on his side through the injury and eligibility concern.

"To have someone like that in your corner, and helping you every day to make sure you're not in a dark place, it's nice to have someone like that," Martinez said.

Deion Sanders Weighs in on Hoping Tyler Martinez Comes Back

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders, meanwhile, enjoyed the impact of having Martinez back in the linebacker room.

"That's a straight destroyer," Sanders told reporters in the same press conference. "That's a kid who loves the game."

But then he got honest about his own vision for Martinez in 2027.

"We wish to God that we can keep him another year for our program," Sanders said. "He's a phenomenal young man, great for the kids, great leader as well."

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