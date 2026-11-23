The final game for the Colorado Buffaloes is coming up as they prepare to host the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. Despite entering this matchup coming off of a loss, Colorado is the favorite against this UCF team that has had a fairly successful season.

The Buffaloes will have the advantage of playing at home, while the Knights will look to carry their much stronger conference record into Boulder.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Opens as the Favorite

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Colorado currently sits as a 1.5-point favorite over the Knights. The Buffaloes are listed at -1.5 (-110) and the Knights are +1.5 (-110).

Colorado enters the matchup as 4-7 and a 2-6 record in Big 12 play. UCF, meanwhile, has been more successful this season, as they fit at 6-5 overall and 4-4 against conference opponents.

Despite the difference in records, oddsmakers aren’t expecting either team to have a true advantage. The rather narrow spread suggests a competitive matchup especially with Colorado receiving a slight boost for playing on their home turf.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb, middle, runs with the ball against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Liona Lefau, left, and linebacker Gideon Lampron, right, in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For any bettors taking Colorado, the Buffaloes would need to win by at least two points in order to cover the spread. On the other hand, UCF bettors would cash their wager if the Knights are to win outright or if they lose by one point.

With the Buffaloes playing their final home game of the season, playing at Folsom Field one last time could provide some additional motivation. On the other side, UCF has an opportunity to take advantage of the struggles that Colorado has experienced throughout conference play.

Moneyline Odds Favor Colorado

The moneyline odds are another indication of just how closely matched oddsmakers believe these two teams could be.

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FanDuel currently lists Colorado at -111 on the moneyline and UCF comes in at -108. The nearly identical odds make this essentially an equal matchup, with the Buffaloes receiving only a slight edge.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back DeKalon Taylor (20) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike the point spread, bettors who are taking the moneyline just need their selected team to win the game regardless of what the final margin ends up being.

Colorado’s home-field advantage could be one of the biggest factors behind its edge. Even so, UCF’s better overall record and stronger conference performance definitely make the Knights an interesting underdog heading into this upcoming matchup.

Over/Under

FanDuel has established an over/under of 50.5 total points for this game.

The over is currently sitting at -112, while the under comes in at -108.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs with the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats defensive end Patrick Bauer (10) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been some variation in the total across betting markets, with certain listings showing 51.5 points instead of 50.5. This difference could be worth monitoring as kickoff nears.

The 50.5-point total suggests that oddsmakers are anticipating moderate offensive performances by both teams. Neither side is expected to completely dominate the game and the fairly close spread supports the possibility of at least a competitive four-quarter matchup.

Colorado will have one final opportunity to give its home fans something to celebrate this season, while UCF is looking to improve its conference record with a victory in Boulder. With the betting lines favoring the Buffaloes by just 1.5 points, this matchup could ultimately come down to the wire or which team executes better during dire situations.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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