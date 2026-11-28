Live Score Updates for Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCF Knights
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The Colorado Buffaloes close out their 2026 season in a matchup against the UCF Knights. UCF, a team that has already clinched bowl eligibility, will battle a Buffs squad that lost its chance at a bowl game in a defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 12.
But the Buffaloes are still battling for a 5-7 season, as that would mean a two-win improvement over last season. Follow along for score updates and highlight plays from this late-season Big 12 matchup.
Pregame:
Kaneal Sweetwyne to see increased role
One of the most discussed storylines of the week has been that of quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne. According to Deion Sanders on Wednesday’s episode of BuffsTV’s ‘The Coaches Show,’ hosted by Romi Bean, the freshman from Lehi, Utah, will see an increased role against the Knights.
“We want to get Sweetwyne in as much as possible because he has a tremendous future,” Sanders said. “[It’s determined by] the flow of the game sometimes, but I would like him to get some significant time. I want the fanbase to see him and what he’s capable of.”
While it hasn’t been made clear if Sweetwyne will start or not, be on the lookout for him in this game, as it is likely to be the biggest opportunity he’s received this season.
Senior night
Colorado will be celebrating senior night on Saturday, and while it is unclear how Sanders intends to celebrate fifth-year players, the following players are all expected to see their final game at the college level against UCF.
- Running back Damian Henderson II
- Running back Richard Young
- Wide receiver Hykeem Williams
- Tight end Charlie Williams
- Offensive tackle Taj White
- Running back DeKalon Taylor
- Offensive lineman Jose Soto
- Wide receiver Danny Scudero
- Offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr.
- Offensive lineman Jayven Richardson
- Wide receiver Kam Perry
- Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
- Wide receiver Kaleb Mathis
- Tight end Brady Kopetz
- Offensive tackle Larry Johnson III
- Center Demetrius Hunter
- Offensive lineman Bo Hughley
- Offensive lineman Phillip Houston
- Offensive lineman Aiden DeCorte
- Tight end Fisher Clements
- Offensive lineman Leon Bell
- Wide receiver Tagert Bardin
- Tight end Zach Atkins
- Defensive tackle Quency Wiggins
- Defensive back Myles Weston
- Defensive back Makari Vickers
- Defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe
- Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua
- Defensive lineman Sedrick Smith
- Edge rusher Kylan Salter
- Edge rusher Domata Peko Jr.
- Safety Naeten Mitchell
- Linebacker Tyler Martinez
- Linebacker Liona Lefau
- Linebacker Bo LaPenna
- Linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron
- Cornerback RJ Johnson
- Defensive tackle Santana Hopper
- Safety Randon Fontenette
- Cornerback Emory Floyd
- Safety Ben Finneseth
- Defensive tackle Malachi Brown
- Edge rusher Toby Anene
- Kicker Daniel Gerlach
- Punter Damon Greaves
- Long snapper Brady Radz
- Long snapper Luke Whiting
Additionally, late quarterback Dominiq Ponder will likely be honored again, as this would’ve been his senior night, too. He passed away in a single-car accident on March 1, 2026, and the team has worn jersey patches reading, ‘DP 7’ throughout the season.
Additionally, though they won’t be honored, junior wide receiver Joseph Williams, center Sean Kinney, cornerback Boo Carter and edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr. have all been in NFL discussions this season and may be headed to the draft in April. Though more won’t be known about their statuses until the spring, keep an eye on them for what could be one final game in Boulder.
Williams is especially likely to declare for the NFL Draft early, as he’s been one of the best receivers in college football with 67 catches for 1,045 yards and eight touchdowns.
A UCF Knights duo to watch
As for who the Buffs should be looking out for on the opposite side of the ball, the quarterback and wide receiver duo of Alonza Barnett III and Josh Derry will be key for them to focus on.
Derry has taken over games since Barnett’s return from injury, racking up 143, 137 and 125 yards in the Knights’ last three games, respectively. Colorado’s secondary will need to prove that it’s up to the task against him, or he could quickly become a one-man wrecking crew similar to what Cole Tabb was for the Bearcats last week.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.