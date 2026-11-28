The Colorado Buffaloes close out their 2026 season in a matchup against the UCF Knights. UCF, a team that has already clinched bowl eligibility, will battle a Buffs squad that lost its chance at a bowl game in a defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 12.

But the Buffaloes are still battling for a 5-7 season, as that would mean a two-win improvement over last season. Follow along for score updates and highlight plays from this late-season Big 12 matchup.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (14) against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pregame:

Kaneal Sweetwyne to see increased role

One of the most discussed storylines of the week has been that of quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne. According to Deion Sanders on Wednesday’s episode of BuffsTV’s ‘The Coaches Show,’ hosted by Romi Bean, the freshman from Lehi, Utah, will see an increased role against the Knights.

“We want to get Sweetwyne in as much as possible because he has a tremendous future,” Sanders said. “[It’s determined by] the flow of the game sometimes, but I would like him to get some significant time. I want the fanbase to see him and what he’s capable of.”

While it hasn’t been made clear if Sweetwyne will start or not, be on the lookout for him in this game, as it is likely to be the biggest opportunity he’s received this season.

Senior night

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) reacts to his play in the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado will be celebrating senior night on Saturday, and while it is unclear how Sanders intends to celebrate fifth-year players, the following players are all expected to see their final game at the college level against UCF.

Running back Damian Henderson II

Running back Richard Young

Wide receiver Hykeem Williams

Tight end Charlie Williams

Offensive tackle Taj White

Running back DeKalon Taylor

Offensive lineman Jose Soto

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr.

Offensive lineman Jayven Richardson

Wide receiver Kam Perry

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Wide receiver Kaleb Mathis

Tight end Brady Kopetz

Offensive tackle Larry Johnson III

Center Demetrius Hunter

Offensive lineman Bo Hughley

Offensive lineman Phillip Houston

Offensive lineman Aiden DeCorte

Tight end Fisher Clements

Offensive lineman Leon Bell

Wide receiver Tagert Bardin

Tight end Zach Atkins

Defensive tackle Quency Wiggins

Defensive back Myles Weston

Defensive back Makari Vickers

Defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe

Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua

Defensive lineman Sedrick Smith

Edge rusher Kylan Salter

Edge rusher Domata Peko Jr.

Safety Naeten Mitchell

Linebacker Tyler Martinez

Linebacker Liona Lefau

Linebacker Bo LaPenna

Linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron

Cornerback RJ Johnson

Defensive tackle Santana Hopper

Safety Randon Fontenette

Cornerback Emory Floyd

Safety Ben Finneseth

Defensive tackle Malachi Brown

Edge rusher Toby Anene

Kicker Daniel Gerlach

Punter Damon Greaves

Long snapper Brady Radz

Long snapper Luke Whiting

Additionally, late quarterback Dominiq Ponder will likely be honored again, as this would’ve been his senior night, too. He passed away in a single-car accident on March 1, 2026, and the team has worn jersey patches reading, ‘DP 7’ throughout the season.

Additionally, though they won’t be honored, junior wide receiver Joseph Williams, center Sean Kinney, cornerback Boo Carter and edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr. have all been in NFL discussions this season and may be headed to the draft in April. Though more won’t be known about their statuses until the spring, keep an eye on them for what could be one final game in Boulder.

Williams is especially likely to declare for the NFL Draft early, as he’s been one of the best receivers in college football with 67 catches for 1,045 yards and eight touchdowns.

A UCF Knights duo to watch

Nov 20, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Josh Derry (5) carries the ball against Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Isaac Terrell (88) during the first quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for who the Buffs should be looking out for on the opposite side of the ball, the quarterback and wide receiver duo of Alonza Barnett III and Josh Derry will be key for them to focus on.

Derry has taken over games since Barnett’s return from injury, racking up 143, 137 and 125 yards in the Knights’ last three games, respectively. Colorado’s secondary will need to prove that it’s up to the task against him, or he could quickly become a one-man wrecking crew similar to what Cole Tabb was for the Bearcats last week.

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