The Colorado Buffaloes’ matchup against the UCF Knights on Saturday won’t have any impact on any kind of postseason opportunities, as the Buffaloes lost bowl eligibility with a loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 12. However, the game serves as a last chance for a number of players to showcase their skills before the season’s conclusion.

In Wednesday’s edition of BuffsTV’s Aflac Coaches Show, hosted by Romi Bean, Colorado coach Deion Sanders highlighted four players who will take on large roles against the Knights.

Cornerback Preston Ashley

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ashley has been recovering from a mid-season injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks after he’d started carving out a rotational role for himself at nickel. After being off the injury report for consecutive weeks, Ashley is set to play a large role on Saturday, according to Sanders.

Makari Vickers has been the Buffs’ go-to option at nickel in recent weeks, and he’s thrived down the stretch. Expect Vickers to be the starter again due to his recent performances, but Ashley could play nearly all of the relief snaps in an effort to give him time to shine before the season reaches its conclusion.

Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (14) before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweetwyne is perhaps the primary player fans have been hoping to see the most of in this game. He’s been utilized sparingly this season despite Colorado’s quarterback struggles, but this game presents the perfect opportunity to give him substantial playing time. Isaac Wilson is fresh off a three-interception performance against the Cincinnati Bearcats, opening the door for Sweetwyne to take a leap in the position battle.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

According to Sanders, Sweetwyne should get the nod in this game.

“We want to get Sweetwyne in as much as possible because he has a tremendous future,” Sanders said. “[It’s determined by] the flow of the game sometimes, but I would like him to get some significant time. I want the fanbase to see him and what he’s capable of.”

Defensive tackle Quency Wiggins

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins has been utilized as a rotational defensive tackle this season, but Sanders hopes to give him a bigger role for senior day. Wiggins was converted to defensive tackle during the offseason, but hasn’t emerged as a starter due to the impact of Santana Hopper and Dylan Manuel in the starting lineup.

While it’s still unlikely that Wiggins is the starter against UCF, he may be the third option at the position ahead of Tyler Moore and Samu Taumanupepe.

Defensive tackle Santana Hopper

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) is sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopper has already been one of Colorado’s top players on defense this season, but Sanders still listed him as a player to watch in this game. He’s had some performances in which he’s played below his caliber, but with this being his final chance to display his potential to NFL scouts, Colorado fans can count on him to go above and beyond, despite a bowl game no longer being on the table.

Hopper has been at his best when creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks, as he's been Colorado's lone interior defensive lineman with the ability to do that consistently. He has 2.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss this season, and if he can get after Alonza Barnett III on Saturday, he could be a disruptive force against the Knights' passing offense.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.