Four Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Aims to Provide Increased Roles vs. UCF
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The Colorado Buffaloes’ matchup against the UCF Knights on Saturday won’t have any impact on any kind of postseason opportunities, as the Buffaloes lost bowl eligibility with a loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 12. However, the game serves as a last chance for a number of players to showcase their skills before the season’s conclusion.
In Wednesday’s edition of BuffsTV’s Aflac Coaches Show, hosted by Romi Bean, Colorado coach Deion Sanders highlighted four players who will take on large roles against the Knights.
Cornerback Preston Ashley
Ashley has been recovering from a mid-season injury that sidelined him for multiple weeks after he’d started carving out a rotational role for himself at nickel. After being off the injury report for consecutive weeks, Ashley is set to play a large role on Saturday, according to Sanders.
Makari Vickers has been the Buffs’ go-to option at nickel in recent weeks, and he’s thrived down the stretch. Expect Vickers to be the starter again due to his recent performances, but Ashley could play nearly all of the relief snaps in an effort to give him time to shine before the season reaches its conclusion.
Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne
Sweetwyne is perhaps the primary player fans have been hoping to see the most of in this game. He’s been utilized sparingly this season despite Colorado’s quarterback struggles, but this game presents the perfect opportunity to give him substantial playing time. Isaac Wilson is fresh off a three-interception performance against the Cincinnati Bearcats, opening the door for Sweetwyne to take a leap in the position battle.
According to Sanders, Sweetwyne should get the nod in this game.
“We want to get Sweetwyne in as much as possible because he has a tremendous future,” Sanders said. “[It’s determined by] the flow of the game sometimes, but I would like him to get some significant time. I want the fanbase to see him and what he’s capable of.”
Defensive tackle Quency Wiggins
Wiggins has been utilized as a rotational defensive tackle this season, but Sanders hopes to give him a bigger role for senior day. Wiggins was converted to defensive tackle during the offseason, but hasn’t emerged as a starter due to the impact of Santana Hopper and Dylan Manuel in the starting lineup.
While it’s still unlikely that Wiggins is the starter against UCF, he may be the third option at the position ahead of Tyler Moore and Samu Taumanupepe.
Defensive tackle Santana Hopper
Hopper has already been one of Colorado’s top players on defense this season, but Sanders still listed him as a player to watch in this game. He’s had some performances in which he’s played below his caliber, but with this being his final chance to display his potential to NFL scouts, Colorado fans can count on him to go above and beyond, despite a bowl game no longer being on the table.
Hopper has been at his best when creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks, as he's been Colorado's lone interior defensive lineman with the ability to do that consistently. He has 2.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss this season, and if he can get after Alonza Barnett III on Saturday, he could be a disruptive force against the Knights' passing offense.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.