Colorado's Deion Sanders Decision Comes With a Costly Catch
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Few coaching debates survive contact with a price tag, and ESPN insider Pete Thamel just attached a hefty one to the conversation surrounding coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Breaking down the coaching hot seat this week, Thamel pointed to the cost of a change as the biggest hurdle standing between Colorado and a fresh start.
"It would cost, I believe it's $25 million, to fire Deion Sanders. It's just an athletic department that doesn't have that kind of money. So they're gonna make an evaluation at the end of the season on Coach Prime's future," Thamel said.
Those comments land with Colorado at 4-7 entering Saturday's finale against the UCF Knights and Sanders at 20-28 across four seasons, although the Nov. 13 upset of No. 14 Houston delivered the program's first win over an AP top-15 opponent since 2007. Sanders brushed off questions about his job security Tuesday, calling the chatter noise.
$25.5 million puts Deion Sanders' contract under the microscope
Thamel's ballpark figure holds up under scrutiny. Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million extension in March 2025, and firing him before the end of 2026 would cost about $25.5 million, per Sports Illustrated figures. Last December, that buyout stood at roughly $33.6 million, so the bill has dropped by about $8 million in a year.
The calendar adds a fascinating wrinkle, since the number reportedly falls to $17.25 million if the termination happens in 2027. Waiting until January would save Colorado roughly $8.25 million, yet it would also leave a new coach scrambling after the Early Signing Period and into a transfer portal window that opens days into the new year. Sanders carries an exit fee of his own, too, owing the school $10 million if he takes another FBS or NFL job before Dec. 31.
$27 million leaves Fernando Lovo walking a tightrope
Thamel's point about money cuts even deeper on the balance sheet. Colorado projected a record $27 million deficit for the 2026 fiscal year, which ended June 30, driven in part by Sanders' raise and new costs tied to athlete revenue sharing, and the department needed $43.5 million in university support and student fees just to finish the previous year $160,189 in the black.
In a twist, athletic director Fernando Lovo's contract offered a $200,000 bonus for raising $25 million in donations by June 30, 2026, a goal nearly identical to the cost of a buyout. Lovo, hired last winter, struck a far rosier tone about Sanders at his introductory news conference in January.
"Coach Prime, I'm coming out right behind you, baby. We're going. OK?" Lovo said.
2.5 million viewers tell Pete Thamel's ratings story
Thamel also hinted that the national spotlight, which once helped justify the investment, has dimmed considerably.
"Obviously, the momentum that was built and was so searing there for a while, and they were, look, they were killing the ratings. They crossed into pop culture. A lot of that has dissipated," Thamel said.
The numbers firmly back him up. Colorado's September 2023 trip to Oregon drew 10.03 million viewers on ABC, outdrawing Notre Dame and Ohio State that same day, while ESPN's average audience for Colorado games plunged 67 percent from 2023 to 2025. October's loss to Texas Tech still cracked the week's top 10, yet its 2.51 million viewers amounted to roughly a quarter of that Oregon crowd.
Saturday's finale could double as a final audition, and Thamel laid out both roads ahead.
"So it will be interesting to see if they try to run that back one more year, again with changes, or if they move on from there," Thamel said.
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Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites