Colorado Buffaloes Look to Upset No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders: Live Score Updates

The Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to pull off the biggest win of the Coach Prime Era as they take on the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Week 5 matchup is Colorado’s homecoming game, and Folsom Field will be rocking in black and gold stripe-out fashion.

Both teams bring quarterback controversies into the game, which will have major impacts on it. Follow along for live updates and scores from Boulder, Colorado, in this Big 12 showdown.

Pregame:

Quarterback controversies

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes reopened their quarterback competition in Week 4, benching redshirt freshman Julian Lewis in favor of junior Isaac Wilson amid their 23-13 loss to the Baylor Bears. Steve Nakos of On3 reported that the Buffaloes plan to start Wilson in this game, but don’t be shocked if Lewis makes an appearance.

NEW: Colorado will start QB Isaac Wilson over Julian Lewis against Texas Tech, @PeteNakos reports.



Isaac is the younger brother to Zach Wilson. https://t.co/YCEfkwvFnK pic.twitter.com/WenEWCveMX — On3 (@On3) September 30, 2026

For Texas Tech, its quarterback controversy didn’t exist until Friday, but it is now a major storyline of this game. Backup quarterback Thomas Castellanos, whom the Red Raiders used in various run sets, was ruled ineligible just a day before the game.

A court ruling in the Kentucky Court of Appeals revoked the extra season of eligibility he was granted for 2026, despite his declaration to the 2026 NFL Draft earlier this year. Texas Tech later confirmed that Castellanos will not play in the game and that the team is exploring more options for him moving forward.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ defensive strategy

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Castellanos out of the picture, Colorado’s defense now only has to focus on Will Hammond under center. Hammond’s mobility has been limited this season due to an ACL tear he suffered last season and is still recovering from.

Watch for Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve to dial up the blitz at a high rate in this contest, as the Buffaloes will look to make Hammond uncomfortable while the Red Raiders are without a more mobile option at quarterback.

Still, Colorado plans to key in on Texas Tech’s dangerous running backs, J’Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey.

“It just comes down to reading our keys,” said Colorado edge rusher Toby Anene on Wednesday. “Reading our tackles, understanding down and distance, what type of plays they’re running and what the situation is.”

One crucial matchup to watch

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the most crucial matchup to watch in this game will come when Colorado has the football. Buffs wide receiver Joseph Williams almost single-handedly kept Colorado in the game against Baylor with his career-high 11 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown.

He will be matched up with the Red Raiders’ top cornerback, Brice Pollock. Pollock has been a key piece of the Red Raiders’ defense this season, and if he can shut down Williams, Colorado’s offense is all but destined to struggle.

But if Williams can get the better of that matchup and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion focuses his scheme around him, Colorado’s offense stands a genuine chance in this game.

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