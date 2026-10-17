Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes: Final Preview, Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes will be back in Folsom Field in hopes of ending their losing streak against one of the Big 12’s strongest teams, the No. 11 Utah Utes. Colorado is coming off of a bye week and will have the opportunity to reset after a 29-7 loss to Texas Tech.

Utah enters this matchup undefeated at 5-0 and 2-0 in conference play. The Utes have been productive on both sides of the ball under first-year coach Morgan Scalley which makes this one of Colorado’s toughest tests yet on the season. With Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson facing his former team, there will be an additional storyline to follow as the Buffaloes look to turn their season around.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado vs. Utah Preview

Colorado enters their upcoming game with a 2-3 overall record and 0-2 in Big 12 play. The Buffaloes have lost three consecutive games, and their offense will need to improve significantly to compete with Utah.

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson will be one of the top players to watch. The former Utah quarterback threw for 290 yards and a touchdown against Texas tech even though his three interceptions contributed to Colorado’s loss. The bye week gave Wilson and the coaching staff additional time to prepare and protecting the football will be essential against this Utah defense. The Utes as a whole have won each of its first five games by at least 14 points.

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams will be another player to keep an eye on as he can play a major role when it comes to the Buffaloes’ offensive success. Williams has recorded 32 receptions for 454 yards and five touchdowns, making him a key target for his quarterback. If the Buffaloes can establish a connection between the two of them early on, they have the potential to create opportunities for explosive plays against the Utes.

When it comes to Utah, the team presents a significant set of challenges on offense. Utah running back Wayshawn Parker has accumulated 499 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns with just two interceptions. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has thrown for 1,134 yards and 12 touchdowns, only committing two interceptions. Dampier’s ability to contribute as a runner adds another dimension to an offense averaging more than 40 points per game.

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) celebrates a first half touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s defense has to limit Parker’s production while preventing Dampier from extending drives with his legs. The Buffaloes cannot afford to let Utah establish its running game early as that could allow the Utes to control the pace of the game and keep Colorado’s offense on the sideline.

The home-field advantage could help Colorado remain competitive, especially with the extra preparation time following their bye week. When it comes to consistency, Utah has aced it through their first five games and in order to disrupt that, the Buffaloes will need to achieve a complete and much improved performance.

Final Prediction

Colorado has reasons to be optimistic entering this matchup especially with Wilson getting another opportunity to further develop as the new leader of the team while versing his former team. His familiarity with Utah’s program could help him recognize defensive tendencies despite the Utes also knowing his strengths and weaknesses from his time in Salt Lake City.

The biggest concern for Colorado continues to be its ability to sustain offensive drives without committing any costly turnovers. Utah’s defense has allowed just 13 points per game meaning the Buffaloes will most likely need to capitalize on their scoring opportunities as opposed to settling to a field goal or giving the ball away.

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah’s offensive balance has the potential to ultimately be the difference. Parker has demonstrated that he can produce explosive rushing performances as Dampier provides the team with another weapon both inside and outside the pocket. If Colorado struggles to contain the run, Utah can undoubtedly wear the Buffaloes defense down and create a significant lead by the half.

The betting line reflects the expectations and predictions for this matchup. Utah are entering the contest as approximately a 15.5-point favorite with an Over/Under of 49.5 points. These numbers suggest that the Utes are expected to control the matchup even though Colorado’s extra preparation time could help them keep better pace than anticipated.

For Colorado, the focus will be on them showing improvement on both sides of the ball and gaining a momentum that they can build off of that can continue into the remainder of the season. Any improvement will be a small win even if an upset in this matchup doesn’t pan out.

Final Score Prediction: Utah 34, Colorado 17.

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