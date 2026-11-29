The Colorado Buffaloes beat the UCF Knights 47-28 in their season finale, potentially putting talks of Colorado coach Deion Sanders being on the hot seat for bed. Colorado ends the season with a 5-7 record, missing out on a bowl game for the second straight season, but the Buffaloes showed improvement after finishing 3-9 in 2025.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the second quarter against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, "Coach Prime" was asked if he wants to return to coach the Colorado Buffaloes next season, and he made his stance quite clear:

"Come on, man. Didn’t you hear me say that last week? Yes. Boulder has been so kind, so wonderful to me and my family, my friends, my loved ones, the staff. Boulder has been tremendous. The fanbase, the kids. I don’t rock unsteady with people that has never been to the game or people that has never given a dollar to this university. Why would I subscribe to they channel?" Sanders said.

Under Sanders' leadership, the Buffaloes picked up an upset win over then-No. 14 Houston. However, Colorado lost five straight games during the middle of the season, failing to knock off Texas Tech and Utah at the top of the Big 12. Colorado won three of its final five games, giving Sanders and company some momentum heading into the offseason.

The outside noise grew until Colorado beat Kansas State, but were the wins over Houston and UCF enough for Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo to keep Sanders in Boulder, Colorado?

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Feb 1, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes Director of Athletics Fernando Lovo during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders on Colorado Buffaloes' Motviation

A number of Colorado's players responded to conversation around Sanders' job security by using it as motivation, potentially propelling the Buffaloes to snap their losing streak. After the win over the Knights on Saturday, "Coach Prime" was asked if he felt like the team was playing for him.

"I don’t want them playing for me, man. I want themselves and playing for the dream and the goal of getting to the next level. Or being the best darn football player that they could possibly be. You may make it that way, but those guys will tell you man it ain’t never been about me," said Sanders.

Whether or not Sanders stays in Colorado remains to be seen. However, if Saturday was any indication, "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes coaching staff has kept the team motivated throughout an adversity-filled season. The hires of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve seemed to be improvements, but the next indication of Sanders' future in Boulder may come from the early signing period and the transfer portal.

How Colorado performs on the recruiting trail could signal how prospects view Sanders and the future of the Buffaloes. Meanwhile, when the transfer portal opens in early January, which players Colorado is able to retain may indicate the state of the program.

For now, the focus for "Coach Prime" and company will shift towards building the roster for the 2027 season while the Buffaloes await a potential decision from Lovo.

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