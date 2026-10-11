Colorado's Most Important Offensive Player After the Bye Week

The first few weeks after the Colorado Buffaloes’ Week 6 bye will be some of the most crucial of their season. The Buffaloes entered the bye week on a three-game losing skid, and if they can’t prevent it from continuing, things could get out of hand quickly.

Colorado’s offensive struggles were largely responsible for their shortcomings as a team, primarily at the quarterback position. That’s why whatever happens with quarterback Julian Lewis from this point forward will tell the story of the remainder of Colorado’s season.

Julian Lewis’ role post-bye week

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Buffs approach their Week 7 matchup against the No. 12 Utah Utes, Lewis isn’t even guaranteed to take the field. He’s currently in the midst of a battle for the starting quarterback job with junior Utah transfer Isaac Wilson, who started in Week 5 against the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders, and freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne.

Lewis’ benching at halftime in Week 4 against the Baylor Bears was a tough sign for his development, as he’d come out of the gates sluggish to start the season and never had enough time to course-correct.

If Lewis can win the starting job, though, he certainly has the highest ceiling of the trio. As a former five-star quarterback out of high school who has shown flashes of brilliance in the black and gold, the potential is certainly there; he’s just experiencing growing pains.

But for coach Deion Sanders and Colorado, it's about figuring out if they have time to wait them out, especially with the former’s job on the line.

What happens if Julian Lewis still isn’t the starting quarterback

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass in the first half against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lewis isn’t the starting quarterback against Utah, it means one of two things.

First, if Wilson gets the start, Colorado is essentially settling for mediocrity. At this point in his career, Wilson has proven the type of quarterback he is. He’s a gunslinger who is highly prone to turnovers and who has a hard time in big spots against ranked opponents. If Colorado elects to start him moving forward, those factors will keep them out of games amid a grueling schedule.

But if Sweetwyne gets the nod, it means something different entirely. In that case, Colorado believes that between Lewis and Sweetwyne, the latter is the one with more potential.

“It’s a plan, and you’ve got to stick with the plan,” said Sanders after Colorado’s loss to Baylor. “When you go to Sweetwyne, that’s more of a long-term type of thought process.”

That would be a commitment to Sweetwyne as the future of the program, which could pay off if Sanders is right about his choice, but could also have dire consequences.

What has to change for Julian Lewis

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts following a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lewis wants to avoid those outcomes, it's on him to earn his job back. He’s had the full bye week and will have an additional full week of practice to get back to where he needs to be to start for this team.

A lack of aggressiveness and far too conservative decision-making were the two factors that contributed to Lewis’ benching in the first place. Getting his confidence in check during that time needs to be his No. 1 priority, as those traits held both him and the team back.

If Lewis can find it within himself to step up as the quarterback that offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense calls for, he could not only right his wrongs at Colorado, but right the ship for the whole team. If not, though, this could be the end of the Coach Prime Era in Boulder, with a messy breakup at quarterback lying just over the horizon.

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