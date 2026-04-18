Colorado Buffaloes Make Splash With Latest Transfer Portal Addition

Some makeovers take months. Coach JR Payne hardly needed a week.

Former Boston University Terriers center Anete Adler is joining the Colorado Buffaloes as a graduate transfer, sources told On SI before the team announced Saturday. Adler is the fifth and likely final portal addition of the Buffs' offseason, all of whom have committed since April 11.

Colorado Signs Transfer Center Anete Adler

Feb 9, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach JR Payne talks to forward Brianna McLeod (25) in the second half against the Oregon Ducks at CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A 6-5 native of Keila, Estonia, Adler broke out as a senior to earn All-Patriot League Second Team and All-Defensive honors last season. She led the Terriers with career-highs of 15.4 points and six rebounds per game while leading the conference with 1.8 blocks.

She had several ludicrous stat lines, including a 33-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist, five-block explosion against American University on Senior Night. No other Division I player, men’s or women’s, has reached those marks in a game this century. She posted a 27-point, 16-rebound, four-block night against Lafayette and dropped 33 on Navy in the Patriot League quarterfinals.

Adler shot 50 percent from the field as a powerhouse around the basket. She flexed her post game, getting to spots at will and using deceptive maneuvers when necessary, reaching 20-plus points eight times.

New Buff on board! Welcome, Anete Adler.✨🦬 pic.twitter.com/ix7QqLXYWz — Colorado Women's Basketball 🦬 (@CUBuffsWBB) April 18, 2026

And despite commonly dealing with double-teams, she never hesitated to find open teammates, averaging 2.2 assists and dishing four or more seven times. She also showed a quick release, draining the occasional mid-range jumper.

After turning heads on the international front, Adler started her college career at Rhode Island, where she was part of now-graduating Colorado forward Anaëlle Dutat's recruiting class. Adler appeared in 10 games as a freshman before shipping up to Boston, making five starts in eight games before missing time due to injury.

One of those starts came against the Buffaloes in Boulder, where she scored seven points on 3-for-3 shooting. The Terriers led late in the third quarter before a torrential game-ending run by then No. 7-ranked Colorado.

Nov 7, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Boston University Terriers head coach Melissa Graves watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Adler improved in a bench role as a junior, averaging 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and one block per game. She made a team-high 51 percent of her shots and collected 10 double-digit performances against conference foes, a teaser for last season's stardom.

Now with the Buffs, Adler should either start or play a pivotal bench role in the frontcourt. Her aggressive back-to-the-basket style complements returning forward Logyn Greer, as both have boundless wingspans that amplify Colorado's rim protection. She'll also bring the sheer size Payne's squad lacked throughout its first-round loss to Illinois in last March's NCAA Tournament.

There are some concerns, though. Her screen-setting and rebounding, especially considering her height compared to the competition, were inconsistent. She also averaged 2.5 turnovers per game. But with adjacent pieces like Greer and experienced guards in Zyanna Walker and Kennedy Sanders, Adler should have easier decisions to make when backing down the Big 12's best forwards.

"We're excited to add Anete to our program," Payne said in a Saturday release. "She brings a tremendous amount of experience and a strong presence in the post. She has a versatile skill set that allows her to impact the game in multiple ways, and I know that she will be a great fit here at CU."

Colorado's Talented Transfers

Dec 17, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Tulane guard Mecailin Marshall (8) grabs a loose ball in front of Alabama guard Jessica Timmons (23) at Coleman Coliseum. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adler joins former Tulane guard Mecailin Marshall, Kansas State wing Aniya Foy, Utah guard Brooke Walker and UT Arlington forward Kira Reynolds as Colorado's incoming transfers for 2026-27. The Buffaloes' roster now stands 13 deep, the same as last season.

While they've been rumored as teams to watch for former VCU guard Mary-Anna Asare and Loyola-Chicago wing Alex-Anne Besette, the Buffs certainly could have viewed Adler as their last big swing. They'll have depth at most positions, as Payne has attracted another dazzling portal class.

Each of the five signees has traits that fit Colorado's system, patch holes that offseason departures opened and can elevate certain areas. Marshall projects as a quick, fearless shot creator. Foy is a rugged, versatile wing with a history of getting buckets. Walker has selfless poise with two years of Big 12 ball-handling under her belt. Reynolds is a skilled sledgehammer Payne can trust on both ends. Adler can feast down low while leaning on others.

And as the Big 12 fluctuates, the Buffs are taking their shot. They'll have a strong foundation of returners, including three projected starters in Greer, Walker and Sanders. Marshall, Reynolds and Adler are plug-and-play rotation players who, while standouts at mid-major programs, sum up to a powerful pedigree. If their production translates, it rounds Colorado back into March Madness form and could tip both conference and national scales.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.