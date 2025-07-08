Which Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receivers Will Break Through In 2025?
The dust of spring cleaning has settled. Only a month and a half remains before coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes come charging back to Boulder.
Wide receivers have always been a focal point of success within Coach Prime's systems, and 2025 will be no different. However, Colorado is tasked with replacing a wildly productive quartet of wideouts that helped the Buffaloes go 9-4 last season.
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur emphasized quarterback Shedeur Sanders' passing to his favorite target, Travis Hunter, while also finding speedsters like LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. in space through heavy use of run-pass options (RPOs).
Will Sheppard was Colorado's premier jump-ball target, and while inconsistent with his hands and gaining separation, he was vital in close-quarters scenarios.
That left little room for the Buffs' youngsters to get in on the action, but the deck is now cleared. A plethora of moves through the portal and recruiting efforts were made to acquire talent out wide. Whoever wins Colorado's quarterback battle between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis will have an array of weapons to keep the passing game more than afloat.
Joseph Williams
Colorado's aforementioned tight-knit spots will be a matter of life or death in the fiercely competitive Big 12. Games will be won and lost in the red zone, leaving Williams as a crucial piece of the Buffs' future success.
Williams transferred in from the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and instantly became a favorite target of Salter and Lewis. Salter, in particular, fed him during April's spring game with sideline balls for Williams to use his strength, length and tracking to go and get.
As a sophomore, Williams has a great chance of becoming Colorado's primary target in 2025 and beyond. He's racked up 588 yards and five scores in just seven career college appearances while averaging nearly 20 yards a catch. He's a true playmaker with plenty of time to expand his game.
Omarion Miller
One word to describe the first two seasons of Omarion Miller at Colorado would be frustration. The Louisiana native burst onto the scene with a seismic performance against the USC Trojans in 2023 and looked to be on the pathway to regular dominance.
However, Miller slumped throughout the remainder of the season and didn't hear his name called in any significant capacity until a lucky-break touchdown against the Baylor Bears. He exploded again against the Kansas State Wildcats, leaving fans to wonder if this could be the moment Miller came into his own.
Unfortunately, that good fortune was short-lived once more. Miller went down with a gruesome leg injury that held him out for the rest of 2024.
Miller has shown that at his best, he's a perfect fit in any offense. Consistent play will be paramount this fall.
Drelon Miller
One could make the argument that Miller has already arrived. As a freshman, he tallied 32 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns as an occasional component of the Buffs' constant RPOs.
Now, Miller has every right to reach full-time starter status. He's undersized but showed excellent ball skills in the slot, giving Colorado some continuity and reliability in a room full of newcomers.
Additionally, he's in hot pursuit of Coach Prime's No. 1 jersey and has all the tools in his belt necessary to do so. Miller is versatile, tough and agile, three qualities that the Buffaloes can never have enough of.
The Many Others
Every wideout room has its "what-ifs," but Colorado has almost an entire room of them.
What if Florida State Seminoles transfer and former five-star Hykeem Williams lives up to his prep promises? What if Sincere Brown proves his FCS dominance with the Campbell Fighting Camels can translate? What if Jack Hestera gets a hero's welcome in his return to Boulder and makes due? What if freshmen Quentin Gibson and Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. light it up?
Plenty rides on the first few weeks, but with raw talent bursting from Colorado's wide receiver core at the seams, don't be shocked at some late-season surprises. In all cases, the Buffaloes should remain white-hot through the air.