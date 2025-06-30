Colorado Buffaloes' Yahya Attia Reveals How Deion Sanders Earned His Commitment
Now another year more experienced, offensive lineman Yahya Attia is one of the more intriguing players on the Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 roster.
Attia began playing American football only three years ago but quickly made a name for himself at the NFL Academy in London, England, partially due to his impressive size. Currently listed at 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, the Egyptian-born lineman received ample Power Four interest last year before announcing his commitment to coach Deion Sanders' Buffs on April 10, 2024.
In a recent interview with Darius Sanders of Reach The People Media, Attia opened up on why he selected Colorado over other top college football programs.
"I didn't let anyone know that I committed (to Colorado) yet," Attia said. "I didn't post it, so other big Power Four schools came to me, offered me, told me we want you, but we want you next year — like this January, class of 25. I'm like, 'That's too late. I can't sit out eight months doing nothing. I gotta work.' CU told me, 'I want you in one month. We'll send you the paperwork right now. Fill it out, get ready and come over here.' So I knew from the beginning (it was) CU, the first big team to show me love. The other teams just wanted to take me away from CU."
Attia revealed that he initially received a non-commitable offer from the Campbell Fighting Camels but became interested in Colorado when he saw a TikTok video featuring former Buffs cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. In what could be described as a manifestation, Attia soon received a phone call from former Colorado offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and eventually an offer. He didn't sleep the night he earned an offer from the Buffs.
"It was crazy," Attia said. "I didn't have no sleep, but the day after was still one of the best practices I've ever had because I was just so happy, man. And then I was like, 'Yeah, man, you know I'm committing.'"
During his first taste of college football last season, Attia appeared in only five offensive snaps and another 11 on special teams. Those numbers could improve next season, however, if he continues to improve his craft.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes With Toughest Schedule In College Football?
MORE: Deion Sanders Battling Health Issues, Thankful For 'Son' Visit While Away From Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Flip 4-Star Cornerback Recruit As Deion Sanders Finds Momentum
Attia added that he quickly developed a close relationship with Sanders' sons, Shilo and Shedeur. The two brothers frequently gave Attia rides home after practice while helping him acclimate to Boulder and the United States. As Attia prepares for his second season at Colorado, Shilo is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety, and Shedeur is competing for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job.
Development is key to Attia earning playing time next season, and he has plenty to gain from Colorado's three-man offensive line coaching tandem of Gunnar White, Andre Gurode and George Hegamin.