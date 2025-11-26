Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Reveals The Future Stars Of Colorado Buffaloes

Looking ahead to the future, coach Deion Sanders identified six players the Colorado Buffaloes can build around, including quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain. Can the Buffs make the most out of their young core?

Jack Carlough

Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden greets well-wishers before the start of the school's high school football signing ceremony during the early signing period Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden greets well-wishers before the start of the school's high school football signing ceremony during the early signing period Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. / George Robinson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BOULDER — A strong core of young players is bringing hope to coach Deion Sanders as he looks to build the Colorado Buffaloes back into a winning football team.

During his final weekly press conference of the season on Tuesday, "Coach Prime" opened up on Colorado's budding foundation and how he'll approach his roster this offseason. He stood firm on his desire to recruit more from the transfer portal than the high school ranks, but also recognized the importance of mixing youth and experience.

"You know you got some youngsters that you got a core with. You just got to add, not just youngsters, you got to add experience with youth," said Sanders, whose Buffs stand 3-8 heading into their season finale against Kansas State. "You can't go all youth, can't go all experience. You got to blend it a little bit, and that's what we've been trying to do."

Take a closer look at a few names "Coach Prime" identified as players to build around:

Quarterback Julian Lewis

Deion Sanders Highlights Players Colorado Buffaloes Build Around Julian Lewis Chauncey Gooden Alexander McPherson Yahya Attia
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The most notable name on this list, freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis' promising future will be used to attract talented offensive players to Boulder. Lewis threw for 589 yards and four touchdowns in four games played this season and will sit out Saturday's season finale to preserve his redshirt.

"He (Lewis) has a tremendous probability and opportunity to lead," Sanders said. "As each game goes and grows, you're seeing more and more of that. It's hard for a kid in his age of stage to just jump in with some grown men. Some of these guys have kids, some of these guys are in their own world. He's trying to lead that as a young freshman."

Offensive Lineman Yahya Attia

Offensive lineman Yahya Attia has also seen increased opportunities in recent weeks due to some injuries at his position group. A second-year college player from the NFL Academy in England, Attia has shown plenty of good in both pass protection and run blocking.

Defensive Tackle Brandon Davis-Swain

Deion Sanders Highlights Players Colorado Buffaloes Build Around Julian Lewis Chauncey Gooden Alexander McPherson Yahya Attia
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) hurries Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brandon Davis-Swain is one of three defensive linemen Colorado can build around this offseason. While taking over a starting tackle spot, the Michigan native has totaled 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Defensive End London Merritt

London Merritt has also received significant playing time as a true freshman, recording 23 total tackles, including seven for a loss, one sack and four quarterback hurries.

Defensive End Alexander McPherson

Deion Sanders Highlights Players Colorado Buffaloes Build Around Julian Lewis Chauncey Gooden Alexander McPherson Yahya Attia
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball as Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Alexander McPherson (98) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Opposite Merritt, McPherson has 15 total tackles and half a sack heading into the final game of his true freshman season.

"Those two defensive ends, those young guys, they're gonna be pros, man," Sanders said of Merritt and McPherson. "Those guys are pretty darn good."

Offensive Lineman Chauncey Gooden

Chauncey Gooden hasn't received much playing time this year because of the veteran depth Colorado had on the interior offensive line, but "Coach Prime" remains confident that the former four-star prospect will develop into a "pretty darn good player."

Jack Carlough
