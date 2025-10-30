If Colorado Doesn’t Fix This, Noah Fifita Could Light Buffaloes Up
The Colorado Buffaloes know exactly what’s at stake this weekend. Their focus will be on containing Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita.
He has been the driving force behind the Wildcats’ offense this season.
He’s thrown for more than 1,800 yards with 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He can also make plays on the ground, adding 78 rushing yards and three scores, but it’s his arm that makes him a constant threat.
Colorado’s secondary, led by cornerback Preston Hodge, faces a big challenge.
Hodge has quietly become one of the most dependable players in the Buffaloes’ secondary, and he’ll likely line up against some of Fifita’s top targets on Saturday. The unit knows Arizona will try to stretch the field and exploit any lapses in coverage.
“We know what we can do,” Hodge said. “Everybody just has to stay together. He’s a good quarterback and can hit the deep ball. As long as we stay together, we shouldn’t really have a problem.”
Arizona’s offense relies on rhythm and timing, and Colorado has had glimpses of locking down in key moments. Saturday will show whether the Buffaloes can maintain that focus against one of the Big 12’s most efficient passers.
MORE: Three Best Trade Destinations For Shedeur Sanders With Looming Deadline
MORE: Deion Sanders Sends Warning To Colorado Buffaloes Players Amid Low Point
MORE: What Arizona Coach Brent Brennan Said About Deion Sanders And Colorado
Noah Fifita Keeps Arizona’s Offense Rolling
Fifita has been one of Arizona's few reliable contributors the past couple of years, and he's performed well against Colorado every week since Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder in 2022.
Last season, he led the Wildcats to a 34–31 victory over the Buffaloes, throwing for over 200 yards and two scores while minimizing turnovers. That was a preview of what he's become — poised, precise, and self-assured in the clutch.
This season, he’s reached a new level — even without star receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who is now catching passes as a first-round pick in the NFL. Many quarterbacks would struggle losing a weapon like that, but Fifita has elevated the play of those around him.
His poise and leadership have kept Arizona’s offense humming. Right now, the Wildcats go as far as Fifita can carry them, and he seems ready to do just that.
Why Deion Sanders Needs This Win Against Arizona
Colorado enters the weekend at 3–5 after a rough 53–7 loss to Utah. For Sanders and his program, getting back in the win column isn’t just a confidence boost — it’s vital.
The Buffaloes are still finding their identity without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who both moved on to the NFL. Sanders hasn’t yet proven he can win consistently without them, and Saturday offers another chance to do so.
Arizona is a comparable team in the Big 12 — solid but beatable. Colorado will need energy, focus, and a complete performance to walk away with a win.
Sanders has talked all season about raising the standard in Boulder. A victory this weekend wouldn’t just be another notch in the win column — it would show that the Buffaloes are moving in the right direction.