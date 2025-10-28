Deion Sanders Reveals Key to Success with Colorado Buffaloes
It'll be a busy week for coach Deion Sanders.
The Colorado Buffaloes' head man needed some time for self-reflection after a devastating 53-7 defeat to the Utah Utes last Saturday. Coach Kyle Whittingham outclassed him in every facet, a fact the latter acknowledged immediately following the loss.
When asked what's separating him from Whittingham and other premier program leaders, "Coach Prime" furrowed his brow in thought.
"Stability in certain areas," Sanders said. "Those areas show up, and they show glimpses of success. [But] sometimes you just are dumbfounded. You just look at this thing like, wow. Like, what happened?"
Deion Sanders Navigating Buffs' Storm
It's a similar plea to his well-known desire for consistency, but since arriving in Boulder, the Buffaloes have lived and died by volatility. What Sanders' squad lacks in continuity, it makes up for through dynamic talent, quality experience and pro-focused assistants.
However, the losses of Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, superstar quarterback Shedeur Sanders and many grizzled veterans left near-impossible talent gaps to fill in one offseason. Coaching and scheme had to take a step forward, but thus far in 2025, it's only revealing itself as something the Buffs win despite, not because of.
Colorado's biggest mistake might have been structuring this team as if it still had Hunter out wide and Sanders under center. There were not enough adjustments made to morph identity with its newcomers, keeping integral pieces like quarterback Kaidon Salter uncomfortable over 10 months after his arrival.
Where Colorado Falls Short Of Well-Structured Programs
Even after allegedly elite preparation, gameday decisions loom large. Controversially benching lead wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams, struggles with clock management and a defense that falls victim to the same concepts handicap the Buffaloes and illustrate a team of dysfunction.
"The way we practice, the way we prepare, there's no way that should happen," Sanders said. "The physicalness that we exuded all week long, there's no way."
Colorado's beatdown in Utah was the second time this season that Sanders was left with endless questions. He relentlessly stresses how practice performance translates to games, but a disconnect is apparent, and coaching could be to blame.
Frustration Mounting Between Coach Prime, Assistants?
The Buffs enter each week with a similar ethos to the 9-4 team from last season, but for a squad that does nothing to mirror it. Through the portal or depth chart, Colorado replaced its quarterback, lead running back, four of five offensive linemen, every wide receiver, a tight end, several defensive tackles, a few edge rushers, its entire linebacker corps, a key cornerback spot, both safeties and even punter.
Leadership needed to come from above, but Coach Prime was over-reliant on a group that widely lacked the guidance needed to back up a vocal presence.
"That starts with me, that starts with the coaching staff," Sanders said. "Let's forget the guys for a minute. Let's start at the top. . . I'm trying to figure that one out. I really am."
This barrage of starter changes warrants a renewed approach, but one that has been seen through leaning into the run on offense and not much else. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's play-calling has rendered an impressive offensive line minimal in impact and a talented group of weapons inconsistent in usage.
Whether Sanders chooses to change up his assistants' responsibilities to cater to his team's unveiled strengths, fading morale and dropping record remains to be seen, but something's got to give. With a little shake, stability could be right around the corner.