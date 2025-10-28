Buffs Beat

What Arizona Coach Brent Brennan Said About Colorado, Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes and will look to bounce back from their 53-7 defeat to the Utah Utes when they welcome in the Arizona Wildcats to Folsom Field. Arizona coach Brent Brennan gave his impressions of Colorado and coach Deion Sanders.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talk on stage during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talk on stage during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a disastrous loss on the road to the Utah Utes by a final score of 53-7. Next up for coach Deion Sanders are the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on FS1. 

Arizona coach Brent Brennan have his impressions of Colorado when speaking to reporters. 

Arizona Coach Brent Brennan Gives Impression of Colorado

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“When I look at Colorado, I think they are a team that is incredibly tough at home. We know going into this that we’re going to have to play in an incredible atmosphere. It’s homecoming, it’s sold out,” Brennan said. “It’s going to be a really challenging atmosphere. Crowd noise, elevation, all that good stuff.”

Even with Colorado getting beat by the score they did against Utah, Brennan knows that Arizona cannot take any team in the Big 12 lightly. 

“I think any given Saturday in the Big 12 is a challenge. Any given Saturday in college football,” Brennan said. “I think every team in this conference is really good and every time you line up, you got to be ready to play…Every game in this conference is a fricken battle and we’ve lived that already.”

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Wildcats currently have a record of 4-3 this season and are 1-3 in Big 12 play. They are fresh off a bye week and haven’t played since their close road defeat to the now ranked No. 22 Houston Cougars 31-28. 

Colorado and Arizona faced off last season in Tucson. “Coach Prime” and his team came in and won 34-7.

Brennan On Deion Sanders: “I Have An Incredible Amount of Respect”

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brennan spoke glowingly about Sanders amid his health struggles earlier this offseason.

“I have an incredible amount of respect for him and the fact that he’s battled through all that,” Brennan said. “My experience with Coach Sanders is that he’s a really good guy. He’s fun to talk to, he’s got something to say…I really appreciate him.”

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Brennan even shared a funny story from when he was reaching out to Sanders to send him good wishes during his battle with health issues. 

“I tried to call him and I had an old number, I think…Then I sent a text, said ‘Hey, this is Coach Brennan, Arizona…Just wanted to let you know I’m thinking about you,’’’ Brennan said. “Some random person responded, ‘Can you please tell whoever this is that I am not whoever you think I am?'”

Now, the two will be on opposite sidelines on Saturday night when their teams face off against each other. Luckily for Brennan, he won’t need a phone number to contact Sanders on this night as he’ll be on the same field as him. 

It's an important game for each team as they look to rebound from Big 12 conference losses.

Cory Pappas
