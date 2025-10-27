Deion Sanders Sends Warning To Colorado Buffaloes Players Amid Low Point
What had been a strength turned into a major weakness on Saturday as the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive line struggled to keep quarterback Kaidon Salter safe against the Utah Utes' blitz-heavy defense.
While Utah deserves credit for scheming up new-look blitzes, Colorado's offense failed to adjust, resulting in Salter and backup Ryan Staub taking a combined seven sacks. Moving forward, coach Deion Sanders is well aware that Utah's success will likely lead to opposing defenses dialing up more blitzes.
"Coach Prime" drilled that point home following Colorado's 53-7 loss in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.
"Right now, we just gave the blueprint away," Sanders told his team, per Well Off Media. "You know what? Next week, let's run on them. Throw on them. Run, run, row throw on them. Blitz 'em. They can't stop it. Blitz 'em. They're not gonna block nobody. They'll get away from the run. Just blitz 'em. That's what we're up against."
Deion Sanders Concerned About Colorado's Ability To Stop The Blitz
Sanders shared a similar message in his postgame press conference, making clear that Colorado better be ready for increased blitzes.
"They blitzed us to death," Sanders said. "They're still blitzing us right now, and we're inside. They're still blitzing us right now. And just told them, be ready for the next week. Cat's out the bag. Be ready for it."
Colorado will face a much weaker pass rush next week in the Arizona Wildcats, who've totaled only 14 sacks on the season. In Saturday's 31-28 loss to the Houston Cougars, Arizona even went without a sack.
Perhaps most concerning, Salter admitted after the loss that despite watching over 10 hours of film on Utah, he was met with unfamiliar looks.
“I felt like I had a great week of practice," Salter said, per DNVR Buffs' Scott Procter. "Today was blindsiding... A lot of the pressures we saw today were nowhere to be seen on tape.”
Arizona should be more manageable, but Salter and offensive line leaders such as Jordan Seaton, Zy Crisler and Xavier Hill must prepare for increased blitzes.
Deion Sanders Preaches Accountability
During the same postgame locker room speech at Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium, Sanders urged his players to take some accountability for Colorado's shortcomings.
"We can blame it on whoever we want to blame it on, but sooner or later, every last one of us, including me, we've got to look in the mirror. You got to identify yourself what you can do better, what you should be doing better, what you didn't do, because we've got to fix this... Individually, you got to look at yourselves, and we got to look at ourselves, coaches. We are better than that."
Colorado will return to Folsom Field on Saturday to host Arizona. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT on FS1.