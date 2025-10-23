Colorado’s Freshmen Just Proved Why Deion Sanders Is Building for the Future
Amid an overcast Colorado Buffaloes season, stars peek from behind the clouds.
Defensive end London Merritt has overachieved throughout his freshman year, making due on coach Deion Sanders' ambitious recruiting philosophies.
He isn't alone. A myriad of underclassmen have been the backbone of Colorado's bowl game hopes, contributing earlier than expected and even taking on leadership positions.
Deion Sanders' Dazzling Freshmen
Merritt notched his first career start in the Buffs' last game against the Iowa State Cyclones and tallied his first career sack one week prior versus the TCU Horned Frogs. While his impact doesn't jump off the stat sheet due to heavy defensive line rotation, he's provided much-needed energy and physicality to a unit that's taken a step back in 2025.
The former four-star Ohio State Buckeyes commit flipped to Colorado with his heart set on early playing time, and he's taken swift advantage of Sanders' desire for assertive first years.
"I've been working all my life, and this is my dream, and I'm glad to be living it," Merritt told reporters on Tuesday. "When I first got here, I knew it was going to be really hard to be impactful as a freshman, but the coaches believed in me as soon as I stepped on campus."
Previously, Merritt's perception of Boulder resembled IMG Academy, where he grew to recruiting prominence. He played alongside Alexander McPherson, another Buffs freshman to earn snaps and turn heads.
"Coach Prime" and Co. changed that viewpoint into one that looks upward, but one where youth sparks collectivism.
"We all have that same mindset," Merritt said. "Being a dawg and wanting to come in and play and try to reach that Freshman All-American goal. . . We all come from very tough, nationally-ranked high schools. That's a big part of it, too. We already are in that situation where we always want to be on top."
One freshie who has seen an impeccable rise through coaching is wide receiver Quentin Gibson. The speedy native of Texas starred at North Crowley High School before taking on a key special teams role at Colorado, and as late as Oct. 13, he ranked second in kick return yard average.
Thanks to an NFL-laden staff, Gibson's making his niche a vital component of the Buffaloes' future.
"High school, I was really just playing off talent," Gibson said. "Now, I get more in-depth. . . [I'm] becoming a student of the game."
Sovereign Sophomores
While many freshmen have come alive, sophomores have become foundational pieces of a potential Buffs turnaround.
It's hard to believe that offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has only 20 college games under his belt. His elite play to help improve a straggling unit, paired with maturity and leadership, has him coasting toward a first-round NFL draft selection in 2027. With a little push, Merritt may join him on Sundays down the line.
"I'm getting better every day, especially going against Jordan Seaton every play," Merritt said. "He's making me better. . . If I'm doing my thing against them, I can do my thing against any other O-line in college football, period."
Another leader whom Merritt acknowledged has played just seven games in black and gold. Sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard has been a catalyst on and off the gridiron after transferring in from the USF Bulls.
"In practice, he talks to the D-line, the D-ends especially, because we work together," Merritt said. "He's making sure we stay in our gaps. . . His communication is top-notch, definitely a great leader.