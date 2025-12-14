What London Merritt's National Honor Means For Colorado's Young Core

Last season was rough for the Colorado Buffaloes defense by any metric, but defensive end London Merritt was one of several smooth operators.

On Friday, Merritt was named a Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus (PFF). He was one of just two Big 12 players listed and the only one, if not counting special teams. Texas Tech's Tristian Gentry was honored as the nation's top first-year return specialist.

Merritt was arguably Colorado's best true freshman and enters 2026 with an increased role in mind. Coach Deion Sanders' defense yearns for more of the physicality and bend he brought week in and week out.

London Merritt Named Freshman All-American

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Merritt was a top prospect of Colorado's loaded recruiting class of 2024. He excelled off the edge at IMG Academy, becoming a four-star recruit ranked No. 5 among defensive ends by ESPN and initially committing to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

That's when "Coach Prime" stepped in, flipping to Colorado on Nov. 29 of last year. He joined the Buffaloes alongside his defensive end teammate at IMG in Alexander McPherson, four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith and speedy wide receiver Quentin Gibson.

After a brief adjustment period, Merritt made due on Sanders' calls on freshmen to make an early impact. He surged relative to his play time against Big 12 opponents, shining along an otherwise sluggish defensive line.

MORE: The Three Colorado Buffaloes Freshmen Poised To Become Stars For Deion Sanders

MORE: Colorado Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Deion Sanders' Biggest Additions, Losses

MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Late Push To Become NFL's Best Rookie Quarterback

Merritt racked up 23 total tackles, 14 solo and eight for loss. He registered six quarterback hurries and one sack, pressuring opposing signal callers in short order.

The 6-3 native of Atlanta, Georgia, was named an honorable mention for Big 12 Freshman of the Year on Dec. 4.

London Merritt, Julian Lewis To Take Buffs Into Great Beyond

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Merritt was one of several freshmen Buffs to excel right away. McPherson made a solid first impression with 10 total tackles, half a sack and a blocked punt recovery. Both edge rushers were relentless despite overall struggles on Colorado's defense.

It took a minute, but quarterback Julian Lewis showed immense problem once given the chance. The former five-star dazzled in his first career start after coming in from Carrollton, Georgia, and made plays throughout several other appearances.

Gibson quickly earned full-time duties as Colorado's kick returner, as did wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. for punt returns. Both former prized prospects are poised to take on greater roles out wide in 2026.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) and cornerback Ben Bouzi (39) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes landed a strong crop of perimeter talent this cycle, including two more IMG recruits. Wide receivers Christian and Alexander Ward are looking to continue the development hub's promising pipeline to Boulder.

This class also includes a healthy heaping of defensive talent, including two four-stars in safety Preston Ashley and linebacker Carson Crawford. However, just one defensive lineman chose the Buffaloes in Domata Peko Jr., meaning Coach Prime will largely look to the transfer portal.

Merritt and McPherson will likely lead Colorado's defensive end room going forward, given the portal doesn't bring shocking returns. The former teammates made waves in year one and have the talent to deliver star-caliber production.