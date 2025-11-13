Two Colorado Freshmen Who Could Be The Next Shedeur Sanders Type Stars
The Colorado Buffaloes’ season hasn’t met expectations. At 3-7, they’re set to miss a bowl game for the second time in Deion Sanders’ three years, though there are still glimpses of progress and reasons to stay optimistic about the program’s future.
Is there a Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders-level talent on the roster right now? Maybe not.
Five-star tackle Jordan Seaton could be viewed in that tier, but the roster remains a work in progress — and with Seaton likely bound for the NFL Draft after next season, Colorado’s long-term core is still taking shape.
The program is entering a new era with five-star quarterback Julian Lewis expected to take over under center. If all goes as planned, he’ll be leading the offense for at least the next two seasons in Boulder.
Beyond Seaton, though, the Buffaloes still need to build a stronger foundation of young talent.
That’s where the freshmen already on the roster come in. Sanders and his staff have brought in a handful of promising newcomers who could grow into impact players sooner rather than later, and their development will be key to the program’s future.
MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start
MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia
Colorado’s Rebuild Starts With Freshman Quarterback Julian Lewis
If anyone’s going to be the next star out of Boulder, it’s Julian Lewis. His first start against West Virginia showed why the hype isn’t overblown.
Finding a freshman who can make an immediate impact usually starts with the quarterback, and Lewis made it clear he belongs. He’s shown poise and confidence beyond his years, handling pressure and confidently attacking the middle of the field.
At this point, he’s the freshman the coaching staff can trust the most.
The flashes are already there, and with time, they’re only going to get bigger. If Sanders leans on Lewis the right way, Colorado’s rebuild could come together sooner than expected.
Chauncey Gooden Is Poised To Make Big Impact For The Buffaloes
Lewis is going to be a key piece for the Buffaloes, but so is Chauncey Gooden. The quarterback might get the spotlight, but the blockers in front of him are just as important — and Gooden has a chance to make a real impact next season.
Seaton is set to start at left tackle before heading to the NFL Draft, which means the next few seasons could hinge on Gooden and the protection he provides. Keeping Lewis safe will be a top priority for Sanders and his staff.
Gooden has plenty of upside. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 12 interior offensive lineman in last year’s class, according to 247Sports, and his 92 grade shows he’s a top-tier talent.
If he develops as expected, Gooden could be the anchor of Colorado’s offensive line for years to come — and his growth will be central to the team’s success.