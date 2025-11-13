Buffs Beat

Two Colorado Freshmen Who Could Be The Next Shedeur Sanders Type Stars

Deion Sanders is looking to the future as the Colorado Buffaloes rebuild, leaning on freshman quarterback Julian Lewis and rising offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden. Their development this season could set the tone for the program’s future in Boulder.

Thomas Gorski

Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Jordan Seaton Chauncey Gooden Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Jordan Seaton Chauncey Gooden Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes’ season hasn’t met expectations. At 3-7, they’re set to miss a bowl game for the second time in Deion Sanders’ three years, though there are still glimpses of progress and reasons to stay optimistic about the program’s future.

Is there a Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders-level talent on the roster right now? Maybe not. 

Five-star tackle Jordan Seaton could be viewed in that tier, but the roster remains a work in progress — and with Seaton likely bound for the NFL Draft after next season, Colorado’s long-term core is still taking shape.

Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Jordan Seaton Chauncey Gooden Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The program is entering a new era with five-star quarterback Julian Lewis expected to take over under center. If all goes as planned, he’ll be leading the offense for at least the next two seasons in Boulder.

Beyond Seaton, though, the Buffaloes still need to build a stronger foundation of young talent. 

That’s where the freshmen already on the roster come in. Sanders and his staff have brought in a handful of promising newcomers who could grow into impact players sooner rather than later, and their development will be key to the program’s future.

MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start

MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia

MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia

Colorado’s Rebuild Starts With Freshman Quarterback Julian Lewis

Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Jordan Seaton Chauncey Gooden Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

If anyone’s going to be the next star out of Boulder, it’s Julian Lewis. His first start against West Virginia showed why the hype isn’t overblown.

Finding a freshman who can make an immediate impact usually starts with the quarterback, and Lewis made it clear he belongs. He’s shown poise and confidence beyond his years, handling pressure and confidently attacking the middle of the field.

At this point, he’s the freshman the coaching staff can trust the most. 

The flashes are already there, and with time, they’re only going to get bigger. If Sanders leans on Lewis the right way, Colorado’s rebuild could come together sooner than expected.

Chauncey Gooden Is Poised To Make Big Impact For The Buffaloes

Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Jordan Seaton Chauncey Gooden Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden greets well-wishers before the start of the school's high school football signing ceremony during the early signing period Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. / George Robinson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewis is going to be a key piece for the Buffaloes, but so is Chauncey Gooden. The quarterback might get the spotlight, but the blockers in front of him are just as important — and Gooden has a chance to make a real impact next season.

Seaton is set to start at left tackle before heading to the NFL Draft, which means the next few seasons could hinge on Gooden and the protection he provides. Keeping Lewis safe will be a top priority for Sanders and his staff.

Gooden has plenty of upside. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 12 interior offensive lineman in last year’s class, according to 247Sports, and his 92 grade shows he’s a top-tier talent. 

If he develops as expected, Gooden could be the anchor of Colorado’s offensive line for years to come — and his growth will be central to the team’s success.

manual

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football