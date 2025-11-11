Buffs Beat

Colorado Great Kordell Stewart Reportedly Considering Head Coaching Job At Rival School

All-time great Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kordell Stewart, who also starred for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, reportedly signed with Lil Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports agency and has interest in the Colorado State Rams' vacant head coaching job.

Jack Carlough

Unknown date 1992; Lawrence, KS, USA; FILE PHOTO; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kordell Stewart (10) in action against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 1992 season at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images
Unknown date 1992; Lawrence, KS, USA; FILE PHOTO; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kordell Stewart (10) in action against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 1992 season at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

All-time great Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kordell Stewart is reportedly interested in the Colorado State Rams' vacant head coaching job.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the 53-year-old Stewart signed with Lil Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports agency and has "already assembled a veteran staff of prominent NCAA and NFL Coaches." Fellow former Colorado stars Travis Hunter and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig are also signed with Young Money APAA Sports Agency.

Stewart, a 2018 inductee of the CU Athletic Hall of Fame, was a three-year starter for the Buffs (1992-94) under the late coach Bill McCartney. Along with winning 27 games under center, Stewart closed his college career with 6,481 passing yards, including 64 on a game-winning Hail Mary pass to Michael Westbrook in Colorado's 1994 "Miracle at Michigan."

Colorado Great Kordell Stewart Considering Head Coaching Job Rival School CSU Rams Deion Sanders Jay Norvell Lil Wayne Staff
Unknown date 1992; Lawrence, KS, USA; FILE PHOTO; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kordell Stewart (10) in action against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 1992 season at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Oddly enough, Stewart's first college start came against the Colorado State Rams in 1992, when he threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-17 victory.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Stewart, nicknamed "Slash" for his ability to also play wide receiver, in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft. In 11 NFL seasons with the Steelers, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, Stewart threw for nearly 15,000 yards and was a 2001 Pro Bowl selection.

Kordell Stewart Reportedly Interested In Colorado State's Head Job

Colorado Great Kordell Stewart Considering Head Coaching Job Rival School CSU Rams Deion Sanders Jay Norvell Lil Wayne Staff
Nov 8, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; A general view in the fourth quarter between the Colorado State Rams and the UNLV Rebels at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Stewart appears serious about entering the college football coaching ranks, and Colorado State is certainly one of the more intriguing job openings with the Rams set to join the rebuilt Pac-12 Conference next summer. Colorado State fired coach Jay Norvell last month after a 2-5 start to his fourth season in Fort Collins. Just last year, CSU finished 8-5 and reached its first bowl game since 2017.

"As we prepare to join the Pac-12 Conference next year, we need to position our program to compete at the highest level," CSU athletic director John Weber said in a statement. "While we've seen progress, a change in leadership is necessary to achieve the sustained excellence our program requires. We are continuing to invest and work hard to ensure that the football program and the next head coach have the resources needed to capitalize on this historic opportunity."

MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start

MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia

MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia 

Led by interim coach Tyson Summers, who was Colorado's defensive coordinator from 2019-20, the Rams are now 2-7 with remaining games against New Mexico, Boise State and Air Force.

Kordell Stewart's Coaching Experience

Colorado Great Kordell Stewart Considering Head Coaching Job Rival School CSU Rams Deion Sanders Jay Norvell Lil Wayne Staff
Dec 4, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart on the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Stewart recently closed his first season as a volunteer offensive coordinator at South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia. The War Eagles finished 2-8 and averaged 18.7 points per game, according to MaxPreps.

"I thought this would be a great challenge,” Stewart told Forsyth County News in June. “I want to use my experience as a player, like they are now, to now become a coach and take in all of those concepts and ideas."

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football