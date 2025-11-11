Colorado Great Kordell Stewart Reportedly Considering Head Coaching Job At Rival School
All-time great Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kordell Stewart is reportedly interested in the Colorado State Rams' vacant head coaching job.
According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the 53-year-old Stewart signed with Lil Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports agency and has "already assembled a veteran staff of prominent NCAA and NFL Coaches." Fellow former Colorado stars Travis Hunter and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig are also signed with Young Money APAA Sports Agency.
Stewart, a 2018 inductee of the CU Athletic Hall of Fame, was a three-year starter for the Buffs (1992-94) under the late coach Bill McCartney. Along with winning 27 games under center, Stewart closed his college career with 6,481 passing yards, including 64 on a game-winning Hail Mary pass to Michael Westbrook in Colorado's 1994 "Miracle at Michigan."
Oddly enough, Stewart's first college start came against the Colorado State Rams in 1992, when he threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-17 victory.
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Stewart, nicknamed "Slash" for his ability to also play wide receiver, in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft. In 11 NFL seasons with the Steelers, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, Stewart threw for nearly 15,000 yards and was a 2001 Pro Bowl selection.
Kordell Stewart Reportedly Interested In Colorado State's Head Job
Stewart appears serious about entering the college football coaching ranks, and Colorado State is certainly one of the more intriguing job openings with the Rams set to join the rebuilt Pac-12 Conference next summer. Colorado State fired coach Jay Norvell last month after a 2-5 start to his fourth season in Fort Collins. Just last year, CSU finished 8-5 and reached its first bowl game since 2017.
"As we prepare to join the Pac-12 Conference next year, we need to position our program to compete at the highest level," CSU athletic director John Weber said in a statement. "While we've seen progress, a change in leadership is necessary to achieve the sustained excellence our program requires. We are continuing to invest and work hard to ensure that the football program and the next head coach have the resources needed to capitalize on this historic opportunity."
Led by interim coach Tyson Summers, who was Colorado's defensive coordinator from 2019-20, the Rams are now 2-7 with remaining games against New Mexico, Boise State and Air Force.
Kordell Stewart's Coaching Experience
Stewart recently closed his first season as a volunteer offensive coordinator at South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia. The War Eagles finished 2-8 and averaged 18.7 points per game, according to MaxPreps.
"I thought this would be a great challenge,” Stewart told Forsyth County News in June. “I want to use my experience as a player, like they are now, to now become a coach and take in all of those concepts and ideas."