Two Departing Colorado Players Linked To LSU As Potential Transfer Portal Targets

A pair of departing Colorado Buffaloes football wide receivers were named potential transfer portal targets for the LSU Tigers.

LSU Tigers on SI publisher Zack Nagy detailed three possible transfer portal targets for new coach Lane Kiffin, and former Colorado wide receivers Dre'lon Miller and Omarion Miller were listed alongside Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt. Both Millers spent multiple seasons at Colorado and plan on entering the transfer portal when it opens next month.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) runs against Utah Utes defensive back Rock Caldwell (11) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With this past season being his best, Omarion Miller closed his three-year career at Colorado with 66 catches for 1,248 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. The former four-star prospect hails from Louisiana and was briefly committed to the Tigers before signing with the Buffs soon after coach Deion Sanders' hiring in 2022.

"It feels good," Miller said earlier this season. "I wouldn't say I played a full season, but partially a full season. My freshman year not being able to play as much with the guys in front of me and me getting hurt in my second year. This year, being able to play a lot more and produce feels good."

247Sports currently ranks Omarion Miller as the No. 1 available transfer portal wide receiver

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

After a strong freshman campaign in 2024 that included 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns, Dre'lon Miller never found his footing a sophomore this past season. He struggled with drops early on and was ultimately moved to Colorado's running back room, where totaled 46 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Still, the younger Miller should have no trouble finding a Power Four landing spot as the No. 14 available transfer wide receiver in 247Sports' rankings.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Dre'Lon Miller (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

"But he's now revealed intentions of testing the Transfer Portal market where he will surely be a name to watch among SEC schools," Nagy wrote on Dre'lon Miller. "LSU was a finalist in his recruitment two years ago. Will Lane Kiffin and Co. look to get in on the action this time around where he'll be a prized prospect to keep tabs on?"

Kiffin will likely first have to land a transfer quarterback before attracting wide receivers to Baton Rouge, but both Millers are certainly intriguing potential targets.

Colorado's Transfer Portal Exodus

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

As of Tuesday, Sanders has lost 18 players to the transfer portal, including 13 on the defensive side of the ball. Both Millers and offensive linemen Tyler Brown and Carde Smith represent the Buffs' four offensive losses.

Below is an updated list of Colorado's transfer portal losses: