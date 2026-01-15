Colorado’s Loss Could Be Texas’ Big Gain With Transfer Jordan Seaton
Former Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton entered the transfer portal this offseason. Seaton has yet to commit to a new school, but is currently in the midst of setting visits. One of which is expected to be the Texas Longhorns.
What Jordan Seaton Brings to the Table
If Texas were to land Seaton, they would be getting an elite 6-5, 330 pound tackle that was named a freshman All-American in 2024 and Second-team All-Big 12 member in 2025. It’s going to be a huge loss for Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes if Seaton does indeed take his talents elsewhere.
According to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos, Jordan Seaton is expected to visit the Texas Longhorns. Nakos says the two top schools to land Seaton are Texas and the Oregon Ducks. Meanwhile, Colorado hasn’t given up hope on keeping him.
“Oregon and Texas remain two of the top schools…Sources tell On3 that Texas is expecting to land a visit from the Colorado transfer,” Nakos said. “Colorado is trying to keep Seaton in Boulder.”
Seaton signed with Colorado out of high school as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. He was a five-star recruit and considered to be the best offensive tackle in his class. Two years later after entering the portal, Seaton is still thought just as highly as as he was then. 247Sports rates him as a five-star transfer and ranks him as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 4 overall player in the 2026 transfer class.
Buffaloes Hit Hard by Transfer Portal
Seaton entering the portal was a big blow for the Buffaloes. They have had arguably their two best offensive players from the 2025 season enter the portal in Seaton and wide receiver Omarion Miller.
Miller led the Buffaloes in receptions with 85, receiving yards with 808, and receiving touchowns with eight. He decided to enter the portal earlier this offseason and transferred to another Big 12 team, the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"Coach Prime" has been attempting to compensate for this loss at the receiver position in the portal. The Buffs have landed four wideouts in the portal thus far; Danny Scudero, Ernest Campbell, Kam Perry, and DeAndre Moore Jr. It will be a new look set of pass catchers for the Colorado offense.
The starting quarterback for Colorado appears to be Julian Lewis. Lewis was a true freshman with Colorado in 2025 and showed promise in his limited action. In four games, Lewis threw for 589 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. This included three starts towards the end of the season.
To keep Lewis eligible for a redshirt year, "Coach Prime" did not play him in the final game of the season. It's looking like Lewis will have the keys to the car next season in Boulder.
