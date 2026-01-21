Colorado Pass Rusher Samuel Okunlola Transfers To ACC Program

Another Colorado Buffaloes transfer has found a Power Four landing spot.

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, defensive end Samuel Okunlola will continue his college football career in the ACC at Virginia Tech. The Hokies won only three games last season but appear to be trending well with the nation's No. 18 incoming transfer portal class (per 247Sports), which includes 26 commitments.

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) gets sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Samuel Okunlola (93) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Okunlola, a junior who began his college career at Pitt (2022-23), was one of Colorado's top pass rushers in 2024. While playing in all 13 games, the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder totaled 30 tackles, including seven for a loss, three sacks and three third-down stops.

Last spring, Colorado defensive ends coach George Helow compared Okunlola to an All-Big Ten pas rusher he coached at Michigan.

"He's got the size, speed (and) athletic ability that you look for in an EDGE guy," Helow said. "I compare him a little bit to David Ojabo, who we had at Michigan and ended up being a second-round (pick)... He's got those types of traits: playing the game the right way, finishing in a dominant position every play, knowing how to play the run, knowing how to convert on pass, and (he's) definitely getting bigger, faster, stronger in the weight room."

Sep 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Samuel Okunlola (93) tackles UCF Knights quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Okunlola, he appeared in only one game last year before suffering a season-ending injury. His presence on the defensive line was sorely missed as Colorado struggled against the run and totaled only 13 sacks.

Okunlola figures to compete for a starting job at Virginia Tech, which has landed five other defensive ends via the transfer portal this offseason.

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) leaves the field after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Twenty-six of the 37 Colorado players who entered the transfer portal earlier this month have so far committed to a new program. Okunlola is one of 17 who will remain at the Power Four level.