Colorado Pass Rusher Samuel Okunlola Transfers To ACC Program
In this story:
Another Colorado Buffaloes transfer has found a Power Four landing spot.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, defensive end Samuel Okunlola will continue his college football career in the ACC at Virginia Tech. The Hokies won only three games last season but appear to be trending well with the nation's No. 18 incoming transfer portal class (per 247Sports), which includes 26 commitments.
Okunlola, a junior who began his college career at Pitt (2022-23), was one of Colorado's top pass rushers in 2024. While playing in all 13 games, the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder totaled 30 tackles, including seven for a loss, three sacks and three third-down stops.
Last spring, Colorado defensive ends coach George Helow compared Okunlola to an All-Big Ten pas rusher he coached at Michigan.
"He's got the size, speed (and) athletic ability that you look for in an EDGE guy," Helow said. "I compare him a little bit to David Ojabo, who we had at Michigan and ended up being a second-round (pick)... He's got those types of traits: playing the game the right way, finishing in a dominant position every play, knowing how to play the run, knowing how to convert on pass, and (he's) definitely getting bigger, faster, stronger in the weight room."
Unfortunately for Okunlola, he appeared in only one game last year before suffering a season-ending injury. His presence on the defensive line was sorely missed as Colorado struggled against the run and totaled only 13 sacks.
Okunlola figures to compete for a starting job at Virginia Tech, which has landed five other defensive ends via the transfer portal this offseason.
Colorado Transfers Who've Landed Elsewhere
Twenty-six of the 37 Colorado players who entered the transfer portal earlier this month have so far committed to a new program. Okunlola is one of 17 who will remain at the Power Four level.
- Safety Carter Stoutmire — Arkansas
- Wide Receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. — Memphis
- Cornerback DJ McKinney — Notre Dame
- Defensive End London Merritt — Clemson
- Running Back Dallan Hayden — Memphis
- Linebacker Shaun Myers — UAB
- Safety John Slaughter — Purdue
- Wide Receiver Dre'lon Miller — Baylor
- Defensive Lineman Christian Hudson — Boston College
- Defensive Lineman Tawfiq Thomas — Georgia Tech
- Defensive Lineman Gavriel Lightfoot — San Diego State
- Offensive Lineman Tyler Brown — James Madison
- Defensive End Alexander McPherson — Penn State
- Offensive Tackle Carde Smith — Memphis
- Defensive Lineman Brandon Davis-Swain — Texas A&M
- Safety Tawfiq Byard — Texas A&M
- Wide Receiver Omarion Miller — Arizona State
- Safety TJ Branch — UCF
- Defensive Lineman Jehiem Oatis — Ole Miss
- Cornerback Teon Parks — TCU
- Athlete Isaiah Hardge — Tennessee
- Quarterback Ryan Staub — Tennessee
- Athlete Kam Mikell — Southern
- Cornerback Noah King — Sacramento State
- Linebacker Mantrez Walker — UAB
- Defensive Lineman Samuel Okunlola — Virginia Tech
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.